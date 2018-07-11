Mumbai rains: Highest rainfall recorded on Tuesday, breaks 3-year record

The Mumbai suburbs were clobbered with 184.3 mm rainfall, against the normal of 19.4 mm, which was 850 per cent higher

Representational Image

The country's financial capital received the highest rainfall on Tuesday, while half a dozen districts went completely dry, as per the district-wise data of Maharashtra released on Wednesday by the IMD.

The Mumbai suburbs were clobbered with 184.3 mm rainfall, against the normal of 19.4 mm, which was 850 per cent higher.

Mumbai city followed closely behind with 165.8 mm rains on Tuesday against the normal of 17.8 mm, or 831 per cent higher.

Despite these high rainfall figures, Mumbai hobbled on without any major breakdown in the suburban trains, road transportation or flight services though many areas were waterlogged, and most schools and colleges were closed.

The IMD list put adjoining Raigad next, with a rainfall of 124.4 against the normal of 33.2, or 275 per cent higher.

Palghar -- with at least two deaths and heavy flooding in various parts which threw the entire Western Railway suburban and long-distance services out of gear, actually recorded 100.1 mm rainfall, against the normal of 32.3 mm or 210 per cent higher -- which was much lower than adjoining Mumbai.

Thane, which witnessed heavy dislocation came third, with 94.7 mm rains against the average normal of 31.6 mm, or 200 per cent higher.

Other districts that notched appreciable rains are: Gadchiroli 45.8 mm, Yavatmal 40.3 mm and Ratnagiri 36.2 mm, the IMD said.

While Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Osmanabad remained dry with zero rains.

The lowest rains were recorded in Parbhani 0.1 mm, Beed and Latur with 0.5 mm each, Sangli 1.0 mm, Nashik 1.2 mm, Solapur 1.3 mm, and Hingoli with 1.8 mm.

After the rains halted and the flood-waters receded overnight, Mumbai limped back to normalcy after a four-day fury that hit the commuters, railways, road transport and flight operations.

A WR official said that long-distance and suburban services on the Virar-Vasai sector, which had completely collapsed on Tuesday, resumed with speed restrictions, though the tracks continued to be waterlogged.

Mumbai city and adjoining districts also returned to normal vibrancy though roads were jammed with traffic especially the two highways slicing vertically through Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates