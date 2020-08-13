Mumbai Rains: House collapses in Chembur, one dead and few injured

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A portion of a house collapsed during internal repairing work at Chembur's Kurla Thakkar Bappa Colony on Thursday evening. The alleged incident took place at Vatsala Naik Nagar, Hanuman Lane no 7 in Chembur (East). The Nehru Nagar police have registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident.

Maharashtra: One dead and four injured after part of a building collapsed in Chembur area of Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/I640sPG5uC — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

According to initial reports, there have been five casualties in the incident, out of which one person was declared brought dead in a hospital while another person is critical and has been sent to Sion Hospital for treatment. Three other persons injured in the incident are undergoing treatment in casualty of Rajawadi Hospital, the hospital CMO Dr. Jadhav said

The incident took place when repairing work was going on in the house of Chandrabhaga Kshirsagar. The people have been identified as Ayyub Sheikh (45), Prabhu Khandare (60) relative of Chandrabhaga who succumbed to injuries, workers Gautam Gaikwad, Shahrukh Abrar Sheikh, Sanjay Bhosale and Ratanlal Shingade suffered minor injuries. Chandrabhaga's grandson Aarav (12) sustained minor injuries too.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident. We are now investigating the aspects such as whether protective gears were given and procedures during construction have been followed," Vilas Shinde, Senior Inspector of Nehru Nagar Police station said.

(With inputs from Prakata Kasale and Anurag Kamble)

