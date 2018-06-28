Mumbai Rains: How to take care of your skin and hair during monsoon

Here are some common monsoon-related conditions we should be familiar with and how to deal with them

It is that time of the year when we welcome rains with open arms. Heavy downpour reminds us of lazy days, umbrella, masala chai, samosas and just chilling in a blanket at home. The rains bring not only a welcome respite from the heat of summer, they also bring a whole new set of problems for your skin. Long hours of staying in wet clothes, repeated, immersion of feet in the contaminated water and constant high environmental humidity cause physical discomfort as well as a myriad of skin problems and allergies. Humidity is a very familiar breading ground for a host of bacteria, fungus & other infections that grow on the skin unchecked. Also, the high acid content of the first showers of rain, cause further damage to skin and hair.

Dr. Apratim Goel, Laser surgeon, and dermatologist, director, Cutis skin studio lists out some common monsoon-related conditions we should be familiar with and how to deal with them:

Fungal infection of the toes or toe web spaces is called Athlete’s Foot. This problem is more common in men as they are usually with closed footwear. There is itching, scaling and discoloration of web spaces and also toenails may become discolored or brittle. Wear open footwear when out in the rain and change into dry socks and footwear when you get indoors. Always wash your feet with soap and water after exposure to puddles or rainwater. Apply antifungal dusting powder Abzorb prior to putting on socks and apply an antifungal oint- at night. If the condition does not improve, please consult a dermatologist.

Another problem very common to rains is the fungal infection of other body parts especially skin folds called ringworm or tinea. The skin is very itchy & round dry red skin patches form. Here the solution will be to see a dermatologist at earliest and avoid using steroid oint as they give immediate relief, but a bad relapse later. This is more common in diabetics.

Another organism that flourishes in rains and spared by close contact is a mite which causes a condition called scabies. This causes intense itching especially at night and a rash in finger web spaces and body folds. Consult your doctor for treatment. Also since it spreads by contact, isolate the person and his belongings. All family members need to be created. More common in children.

Apart from mites, lice infestation of the scalp, as well as body, is also common in rains. Usually occurs in females where damp hair are tied for too long. Anti-lice treatments like Medikar is available.

Also, acne and dandruff are more common at this time and when occurs should be treated accordingly. Regular hair wash with an antidandruff shampoo containing ketoconazole is good to keep scalp dandruff free.

Apart from these diseases, there are usually many non-specific complaints, like wrinkling of the skin, body odour, dull, lifeless complexion or frizzing of hair -- all due to excess humidity.

Sensitive skin: is a common observation with almost all age groups. Due to the irregular moisture content in the skin, skin becomes dry, itchy, sensitive and behaves weird. You can’t use our makeup anymore and nothing seems to agree with your skin.

However, by following a few simple tips and a regular skin care regime, you can manage to keep your skin and hair problems to a minimum and look good.



Skincare in monsoons:

Monsoon is the time where your skin behaves strange and is often unstable; suddenly it gets oily or become dry and dehydrated. Hence it is very necessary that you take care of your skin during this season in order to look fresh and beautiful. Rain is the time when we mistake the high humidity around for excessive moisture in the skin, which is not true. The truth is that the moisture in the air does not transform into the moisture into the skin and hence skin commonly suffers from dehydration. Here are certain tips to ensure you enjoy a radiant glowing skin in monsoons as well :

Cleansing: Rainwater contains lots of chemicals and pollutants. So proper cleansing is very important in monsoons. For removing make up a milk cleanser or a makeup remover ( micellar water) should be used. Washing the impurities away from our skin allows it to breathe. For the facial skin, liquid cleansers, face washes, and foams score over the soaps.

Toning: This product should be applied after cleansing. During monsoon, a lot of airborne and waterborne microbes are let loose. So a good anti-bacterial toner will go a long way to prevent skin infections and eruptions. Use a cotton bud and just dab the product on the skin. However, very dry skins should stay away from toners or use very mild toners. It works well for oily and acne prone skins.

Moisturiser: Moisturising in the rains is as important as it is in summer. Monsoons can mean a de-moisturising effect on dry skin and an over-hydrating effect on oily skin. During rains despite the humidity in the air, our skin can be completely dehydrated in this season. The result is a dull lifeless skin which has no sheen. Moisturizing the skin daily night is a must for all types of skins. People who spend a lot of their time in an air-conditioned environment need to moisturize more frequently or else it makes the skin feel itchy. Use a non-water based moisturiser, if you happen to get wet often. Otherwise a water-based moisturiser will do. Remember that even if you have an oily skin, you must use a thin film of water-based lotion on the skin at night. However oily skins can avoid this product in the day

Sunscreen: Don't step out without sunscreen protection. As long as there is daylight, our skin needs protection from UVA and UVB rays. Apply min 25 SPF sunscreen 20 minutes before you step out and ideally re-apply every three to four hours. It is often a misconception in people’s mind that sunscreen is to be used only when there is sun around. Don’t underestimate the UV rays on a cloudy/ rainy day.

Keep dry: Try to keep the hair and body folds dry especially after it is been wet in the rainwater. Don’t tie wet hair as it will lead to lice as well as fungal infections and also get a damp smell. Even on the body, various organisms flourish in moist and humid weather. Have a water bath if you have got wet in the rainwater. When you are out, keep some tissues/ absorbent towel with you to wipe the excess rainwater. A dusting powder used on the body folds is also a good option.

Maintenance: For a glowing blemish free skin, adhere to your skin treatments like facials, cleanups, skin polishing, peels, lasers etc. as suggested by your dermatologist. In fact, monsoons is a very good time to do peels and lasers as the post care is much less due to the absence of direct sun rays most of the times. In case of any breakouts or skin rashes, which is very common in monsoons, see your dermatologist for expert advice.

Hair care in monsoons:

There is nothing better than a nice bath with hair wash when you just get in from the pouring rain. However, washing your hair too often, say every day, can exaggerate the problems you already face. Washing your hair two or three times a week will keep your hair clean and looking good. At the same time, it prevents excessive drying of hair and keeps frizziness to a minimum. Also, do not forget to condition your hair after every wash; you could use a leave-in conditioner to make dry hair more manageable.

If you do wet your hair in the rain then make sure that you wash your hair as soon as possible with a mild shampoo and condition after that. Do not leave the rainwater in the hair for a long time as it is high in chemical contents and can damage the hair.

Dry massage your scalp so that it improves blood circulation. However once a week oil massage with warm oil is a good idea. But in that case, do not leave the oil in the hair for a long time. Instead, wash it off in a few hours.

Wash your hair every alternate day. If you have short hair then you can wash it daily. Switching to an ultragentle / baby shampoo is a good idea. Apply conditioner on the hair shaft as this will strengthen your hair.

Do not use hair spray or gel in the monsoons as these stick to the scalp and cause dandruff. Avoid using blow dryer also. However, if the hair are wet at night, apply lots of leave in conditioner on hair and then blow dry on cold air.

Excessive moisture is the biggest culprit during this season. It affects your hair even if you remain indoors, especially on days when the humidity is high. Depending on your hair type, it may leave your hair frizzy or flat. Hair that is fine, wavy, or curly usually tends to absorb the moisture in the air. The best solution to this is to use a humidity-protective gel before styling.

Choose hair care products wisely depending on your hair type. Frizzy, dry and rough hair is usually dealt with by using hair cream or similar products to smooth it down.

Due to high humidity and wet hair, dandruff is a common problem in monsoons. So make sure that you use an antidandruff shampoo containing ketoconazole and zinc pyrithrone once a week. However, use your normal regular wash shampoo on other days

The chlorine content in water during the monsoons is also very high; this can bleach and damage your hair. So if possible wear caps or rain coats with cap/hood to protect the hair from coming in contact with rain water.

Rains are also the favorite time for the lice to grow in the hair. In case of any itching on the scalp, apply Permite lotion on the scalp with a cotton, leave for 2 hours and wash off. Repeat this for 3-4 weeks. This problem is more common in school going children.

Must haves in a handbag during monsoon

Firstly avoid use leather handbags. Use water resistant stuff.

Water resistant make up stuff especially a loose powder, transfer resistant lipstick, and eyeliner

Water resistant sunscreen of SPF > 20.

A small mirror and hairbrush.

Pocket mini hair dryer

Wet wipes for skin cleansing

Small foldable umbrella

Antifungal dusting powder

A folded plastic bag

Perfume / deodorant

Anti-frizz hairspray

Hand towel

Spare battery for your mobile

