Mumbai Rains: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for September 5

The India Metrological Department has forecasted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places' in Mumbai on Thursday, September 5. The weather agency has also stated Plaghar, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on September 5.

According to the private weather agency, Skymet weather, along with Mumbai Suburban, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Palghar, Pune, Raigad, are some of the places that will receive intermittent rainfall on Thursday. As per IMDs predictions, the intensity of rains in Mumbai will see a decline from Friday onwards as the agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall since September 6.

Intermittent light to moderate #rain will continue over Santa cruz, Navi Mumbai ,Vasai, Ulhas Nagar, Kalyan, Panvel, Thane and Alibag during next 2-4 hours. Rain may intensify thereafter. Water logging would disrupt the traffic at many places. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 4, 2019

Skymet weather took to Twitter to inform citizens that intermittent to moderate rainfall will continue over Santacruz, Navi Mumbai, Vasai, Ulhas Nagar, Kalyan, Panvel, Thane and Alibag during the next 2-4 hours. As heavy rains continue to las the city, a red alert has been issued for Mumbai and its adjoining areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad for the next 24 hours.

As information provided by Indian Meteorological Department, the seasonal rainfall for Santacruz and Colaba observatories have been recorded as high as 2836mm and 2088mm respectively. According to experts this year the seasonal rainfall is expected to cross 3000mm. Other places like Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar had recorded more than 100mm rainfall reading in past 12 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday.

