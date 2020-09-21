Mumbai Rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for city, suburbs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rain in south Konkan region on Monday. IMD’s deputy-director general (Mumbai), KS Hosalikar, said Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and neighbouring Goa are likely to get heavy rain and thundershowers on Monday and Tuesday.

As per IMD GFS & other models, today S konkan, Goa likely to recv hvy to very hvy with isol extremely hvy rains.Mumbai,Thane isol hvy & TS.

Tomorrow Mumbai Thane hvy to very hvy.Ghat area of Raigad,Pune, Satara,Klp & Rtn,Sindudurg could hvy to very hvy with isol extremely hvy.

TC pic.twitter.com/sK42ShyhWJ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 21, 2020

On Sunday, IMD had upgraded its rain warning for Mumbai and Thane to an orange alert for Tuesday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Monday.

Latest satellite pictures by IMD show dense cloud cover over Goa and its neighbouring areas. The weather forecast for the region says, "very active monsoon conditions over Konkan and central Maharashtra."

Palghar, Mumbai,Thane, Raigad, Nashik, Pune Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Aurangabad mod to intense TS next 3,4 hrs.

Take care pic.twitter.com/nWuUiuS3EE — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 21, 2020

S Konkan (Sindudurg), Goa dense clouds as seen frm Goa radar & satellite image & Intense spells could be for nxt 2,3 hrs.

Medium clouds seen ovr rest of state. Arabian sea off coast of Mah showing intense development.

Mumbai, Thane cloudy, but no rains so far. Mod to hvy possible pic.twitter.com/nS3L19ULOH — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 21, 2020

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershower in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Monday.

