Mumbai Rains: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for city, suburbs

Updated: 21 September, 2020 16:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The weather forecast for the region says, "very active monsoon conditions over Konkan and central Maharashtra"

A couple enjoys the weather at Marine drive, Mumbai. Pic: Bipin Kokate
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rain in south Konkan region on Monday. IMD’s deputy-director general (Mumbai), KS Hosalikar, said Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and neighbouring Goa are likely to get heavy rain and thundershowers on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, IMD had upgraded its rain warning for Mumbai and Thane to an orange alert for Tuesday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Monday.

Latest satellite pictures by IMD show dense cloud cover over Goa and its neighbouring areas. The weather forecast for the region says, "very active monsoon conditions over Konkan and central Maharashtra."

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershower in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Monday.

First Published: 21 September, 2020 16:37 IST

