Mumbai Rains: IMD issues 'yellow alert' predicting heavy showers today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Saturday, predicting heavy showers at isolated places. From Sunday, it forecasted light to moderate rainfall activity. On Friday, the 1,000 mm mark for rainfall in September in the city was breached with the total settling at 1,060.6 mm by 8.30 pm. Rainfall recorded from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm, at the Santacruz observatory of the IMD was 49 mm and Colaba observatory 60.4 mm.

On September 25, we expect a marginal increase in rain activities over #Mumbai. During this time also, we do not expect any heavy #rains or waterlogging. #MumbaiRains https://t.co/bUfOMcNLpn — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 21, 2019

According to Times of India, some days ago, the rain count for September crossed the previous record for highest rainfall, 920 mm in 1954. Weathermen stated the next significant rain spell could be expected near September 25. "Rain activity will reduce for the next two to three days over Mumbai and suburbs as the cyclonic circulation which was over

North Madhya Maharashtra has moved towards East Arabian Sea and intensified into low-pressure area," the vice-president, meteorology & climate change, Skymet Weather Services Pvt Ltd, Mahesh Palawat stated. "It will further intensify and move away from the Indian coast. Therefore, rain activity will gradually reduce."

Palawat also added that the spell expected around September 25 would not be heavy as the weather system may not be very severe. "We think the heavy rain episodes for Mumbai are over, although very intense localised spells could occur," Palawat said. For the overall monsoon season, the rainfall recorded by the Colaba observatory stood at 2,543.6 mm, which is 624.3 mm above normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded 3,557.1, which is 1,455.7 mm above normal.

