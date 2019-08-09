Mumbai rains: IMD predicts cloudy sky with intermittent rains in the city

mumbai-rains

According to a weather update at 2:00 am by BMC, Mumbai is expected to get few spells of rain/showers with heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a cloudy sky with intermittent rains in the city. The minimum temperature is expected to be at 25 degrees while the maximum temperature is expected to be at 29 degrees, as per IMD. Heavy rains had lashed the city last week resulting in major waterlogging in many areas disrupting transportation and normal life.

Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune have also been receiving heavy showers which have resulted in an increase in water levels in rivers and dams and created a flood situation. At least 27 people were reported dead in Pune, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur. Nearly two lakh people were evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara. The situation is grim in neighbouring Karnataka and states of Goa and Kerala where heavy downpour has created a flood-like situation.

Rains expected in Mumbai city today according to IMD

Due to incessant downpour, there were loss of lives and destruction in five districts of Pune division in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places till now from 3 districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara, said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division.

A total of 12 NDRF teams were deployed in Sangli amidst a flood-like situation. Three teams are already present in Kolhapur.

