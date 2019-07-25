Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane in the next few hours

national

According to IMD, Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Nashik

A pillion rider on a bike tries to save himself from heavy rains with the help of a broken umbrella as the rider dodges waterfall from the flyover above in Elphinstone. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Thursday, India Meteorological Department observed that Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Nashik in the next four hours.

On Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in the Thane district over the next four hours. "Intense spells of rain likely to occur in the Thane district during next four hours," a release by IMD Mumbai read.

Latest satellite imagery, a cloud mass in arabian sea near Mumbai.

Intense rainfall in Mumbai whole night. (171 mm at Colaba and 58 at Scz till 5.30 am)

Very likely to continue for next few hrs.

Mrng traves ,pl chk for weather updates and other crucial updates.@CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/HEzjHwwsGH — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 24, 2019

The streets in Bhiwandi city here got waterlogged following heavy rainfall today. The locals faced problems in moving around the city and the usual business was affected due to the waterlogging.

Earlier in July, locals especially students from the Bangarwadi area in Thane district complained they were facing problems due to flooded roads. Locals had alleged they had complained to the authorities year after year but without any improvement.

On Tuesday, Mumbai witnessed heavy showers after a brief dry spell for some days. The rainfall which started on Tuesday evening, continued on Wednesday left several areas in Mumbai waterlogged. The IMD had issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

An autorickshaw tilts as heavy rains return to the city after a dry spell. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Overnight rainfall in Mumbai inundated several areas across the city including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar causing huge traffic snarls at major junctions on Wednesday.

Compared to Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, an IMD official said.

