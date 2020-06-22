Search

Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy intermittent rains for next 48 hours

Updated: Jun 22, 2020, 14:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Indian Meteorological Department's Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said that the western suburbs received more rainfall than the rest of the city in last 24 hours

This picture has been used for representational purposes
Even as the skies quickly cleared up to a bright sunny afternoon, Mumbai witnessed a wet morning on Monday. The maximum city also witnessed  heavy rains and thundershowers in different parts of the city late on Sunday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the city is likely to witness moderate with intermittent heavy rains for the next 48 hours.

The weather department’s Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar has said that the western suburbs received more rainfall than the rest of the city. "Realised rainfall in Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs is wide spread, light to moderate type," Hosalikar tweeted adding that Thane and Navi Mumbai also received 'good' rainfall and moderate to heavy downpour is excepted to shower on the city in the next 48 hours. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory received 12mm rain in the 24 hours, which is more than that of Colaba observatory, that received 0.6 rains.

 According to weather department, the North Konkan areas is likely to get fairly widespread to  widespread rainfall for the next 72 hours, as the cyclonic circulation over westcentral and adjoining northwest parts of the Arabian Sea persists between 1.5 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The weather forecast by the IMD predicts generally cloudy skies with few spells of light to moderate rainfall for the city. The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius.

