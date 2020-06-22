Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy intermittent rains for next 48 hours

Even as the skies quickly cleared up to a bright sunny afternoon, Mumbai witnessed a wet morning on Monday. The maximum city also witnessed heavy rains and thundershowers in different parts of the city late on Sunday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the city is likely to witness moderate with intermittent heavy rains for the next 48 hours.

The weather department’s Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar has said that the western suburbs received more rainfall than the rest of the city. "Realised rainfall in Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs is wide spread, light to moderate type," Hosalikar tweeted adding that Thane and Navi Mumbai also received 'good' rainfall and moderate to heavy downpour is excepted to shower on the city in the next 48 hours. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory received 12mm rain in the 24 hours, which is more than that of Colaba observatory, that received 0.6 rains.

Realised rainfall in Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs is wide spread, light to moderate type.

The western suburbs recd more as compared to city side. Thane and Navi Mumbai too recd good rainfall.

Forecast for next 48 Hrs is moderate RF with intermittent heavy. pic.twitter.com/bEciTwp73o — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 22, 2020

According to weather department, the North Konkan areas is likely to get fairly widespread to widespread rainfall for the next 72 hours, as the cyclonic circulation over westcentral and adjoining northwest parts of the Arabian Sea persists between 1.5 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level.

As per reports, heavy rainfall realised over parts of east and central Vidarbha.

Mumbai cloudy, ON/OFF pic.twitter.com/LvxDAbF03w — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 22, 2020

The weather forecast by the IMD predicts generally cloudy skies with few spells of light to moderate rainfall for the city. The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius.

