Mumbai Rains: Important tips you must know to ensure safety

mumbai-rains

These few simple and important precautions can go a long way in keeping you and those dear to you safe during the Mumbai Rains

People in Mumbai love to make the most of the monsoon season in their own unique and separate ways. While some love to ease at home by lying cosily in bed and catch up with a movie, others head out to their local snack joint to relish their favourite monsoon food like 'bhajiyas' and 'pakoras' with hot 'chai'. The adventurous lot head to their favourite monsoon destination in and around the city to enjoy the Mumbai Rains. All in all, Mumbai rains lift the spirit of most Mumbaikars

However, along with the happy times, there are dangers of rain and people need to take extra precaution and follow monsoon safety tips to ensure that their fun-filled activities are not marred by weather hazards. So Mumbaikars, here are a few helpful tips that you should practice during the Mumbai rains.

Health, Hygiene & Safety at Home:

The rains bring relief from the sweltering heat of the summer season but on the hind side, water-borne diseases and other monsoon ailments make an entry into the ecosystem. Therefore it is essential to ensure that we take care of our health and our family's too by implementing these simple and easy to do tips. From avoiding untoward incidents to avoid falling sick we tell you how you can stay safe and secure in the comfort of your home this monsoon season.

Make sure you have a sufficient supply of food, water, and other basic amenities during rainy days. Venturing out during the rains on flooded streets should be avoided.

Ensure your cell phone battery is charged. Carrying a cell phone charger or a power bank would be advisable.

Make sure to turn off the gas, electrical appliances and the main switch in case of water logging or leakage at home.

Avoid eating street foods such as chats, pani puris, roadside juices as usage of contaminated water while making these snacks increases the chances of infection during monsoon.

Consumption of roadside fried foods should also be avoided as they may lead to gastro-related ailments

Drink boiled water to prevent catching an infection from water-borne diseases.

Use herbs and spices in your food as much as possible as they help in improving the body’s immunity. Tulsi, ginger, garlic, turmeric are always a good option.

Wash your hands properly before handling food. Use a handkerchief while sneezing, coughing etc. Personal hygiene should be maintained to avoid contamination of food.

Avoid wearing wet clothes for a longer period during monsoon as it may cause respiratory conditions like a cough, cold and pneumonia.

Upon venturing out:

If you are the adventurous type and love to venture out in the rains then you must adhere to these useful tips before going outdoors during the monsoon season.

Pay attention to weather alerts and warnings issued by authorities and officials. Avoid sending your children to school especially during floods caused by the heavy downpour.

Avoid heading to the beach or sea face during heavy rains as the sea is rough and tidal waves can pose a higher risk of drowning

Avoid taking shelter under tall trees, cranes, rooftops, and balconies during lightning strikes.

If you happen to witness an accident then be a good samaritan and lend a helping hand to the victim.

Carry an umbrella and windcheater before you venture out in heavy rains.

While going out in the open make sure you keep your valuables safe by covering them in water-proof packets or putting them inside bags.

Avoid driving and switch to public transport during heavy downpours.

Avoid travelling in local trains during the morning and evening rush hours unless it’s necessary

Always resort to a foot over bridge (FOB) to move from one platform to another. Make sure to get closer to the door before the arrival of your station.

As pedestrians; stay alert while crossing roads

Always keep emergency numbers on your mobile speed dial like your immediate family members, doctor, police or even the mechanic for that matter. These will come in handy in case of emergencies that arise due to a heavy downpour.

Last but not the least: Always carry a bottle of water, some snacks like biscuits in your bag in order to stay hydrated and satiated during times of emergency and flood like situations.

Riding Safety Tips:

Here are a few useful tips for all the motorist and drivers who love to ride their machine in the rainy season.

Make sure your vehicles brakes and parking lights are working before you venture out in rains.

Always keep the headlights of your vehicles switched on.

Avoid narrow lanes, potholes and streets/ roads that are usually flooded.

Avoid overtaking; driving in haste during rains as such a step can increase the possibility of accidents.

While driving a car, it is advisable to keep a compact hammer in your car. Sometimes car windows can get jammed during downpours and the hammer may come in handy

If your vehicle is suddenly caught in rising water, leave it immediately and seek higher ground.

Refrain from using only the front or the rear brake at a time! While using the front brake can cause the vehicle to topple forward, the rear brake alone can cause it to fish-tail dangerously out of control. So, it’s best you apply both the brakes at once but slowly.

If the roads are too foggy or misty wear a raincoat with reflective stripes or a bright colour if you are riding a bike and always wear a helmet.

Avoid riding through puddles, as there could be potholes underneath the water body.

Make sure that your vehicle or motorcycle is equipped with a first aid box. It may come in handy to treat minor injuries during calamities.

Stay Healthy This Monsoon With Metropolis!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates