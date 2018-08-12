Mumbai Rains: Increased rainfall expected this week

mumbai-rains

Weather officials foresee return of the monsoon; BMC advises people to stay away from beaches

After weeks of drizzling, the monsoon is likely to return in full swing this week. Weather agencies have, however, ruled out heavy showers. Saturday witnessed a few significant spells.

While Santacruz received 10.6 mm of rainfall, Colaba recorded 9.6 mm. Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist, Skymet Weather, said, "Sunday will witness good showers. The situation is likely to continue for a few days." Explaining the reason, IMD scientist Ajay Kumar said, "A low pressure area has developed in the Bay of Bengal which will cause the rains to increase on the West Coast."

The BMC tweeted, "Do not venture into sea waters. Retreating high tide in the coming 6 days." The IMD has warned fishermen in Maharashtra and Goa. "Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture beyond 64 degrees East during the next five days and into East Central Arabian Sea for the next two days," an official said.

