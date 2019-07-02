Mumbai rains: Indian Navy team joins rescue efforts in flooded Kurla

mumbai-rains

Over 1000 people evacuated from danger zones in Kurla and moved to safer areas with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers

Pics/ Faizan Khan

With incessant rain battering Mumbai for the third day in a row, waterlogging was witnessed in most low-lying areas of Mumbai. One of the worst affected areas that witnessed flooding was Kurla and when the Brihannamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) send a request call for assistance to rescue stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area, the SOS call was immediately answered by the Indian Navy.

Teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were immediately activated and they were joined by naval diving teams to control the situation in Kurla. The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme waterlogging when they arrived in Kurla and abandoned vehicles on the road prevented their own vehicles from reaching the site. The team had no choice but to move on foot, carrying safety gear like lifebuoys and lifejackets. They reached the site and immediately evacuated elderly women and children from danger areas and moved them to safer places.

About 1000 people have been shifted to safety with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers. The Indian Navy stated that their rescue team was in full readiness to respond as and when required.

Heavy downpour since Sunday which intensified on Monday night has brought Mumbai and its nearby areas to a complete standstill. The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the city.

At least 15 people were confirmed dead and several others critically injured after a compound wall collapsed on slum dwellers as a result of heavy rainfall at Malad East, in Mumbai. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at Pimparipada, Kurar Village at Malad.

Most parts of the city were flooded on Monday and the BMC used more than 100 pumps to flush out water from these locations. 41 locations across the city were waterlogged since 8 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday, according to the complaints received by the BMC.

