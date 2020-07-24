Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers to decrease after July 26

Mumbai have been experiencing light to moderate rains with occasional thundershowers this week. Private weather agency Skymet has predicted a possibility of moderate showers in the maximum city for the weekend. Later, the intensity of rains will see a drop after July 26.

A Skymet report said that the drop will be seen due to a cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and adjoining the East Central Arabian Sea and a mid-level trough that is extending from this circulation up to the northern coast of Maharashtra.

The private weather agency has forecast in the report that Mumbai will experience moderate showers on Friday with a possibility of one or two short intense spells in the city and suburb until July 26. It has also predicted that the city temperatures will be near normal and the weather will be comfortable, giving relief from the sultry weather conditions in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intense rainfall activity in the weekend in Mumbai and the neighbouring areas with the possibility of rains in the interior of Maharashtra in coming days.

Parts of N Madhya Maharashtra & adjoining Marathwada currently intense spells of rain going on. Nasik rains & Thunder, Aurangabad Met Observatory reported 72 mm rainfall at 11.30 pm.

Mumbai radar showing very intense clouds over the region. Satellite image too.

Monsoon activity in the past 24 hours

On Thursday, many parts of Mumbai and the suburbs received light to moderate rains. The Santacruz Observatory recorded 18 mm and Colaba 40 mm of rain, Skymet reported.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with moderate rains or thundershowers in city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells in the next 24 hours.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.9 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.8 degree Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

