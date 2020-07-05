Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers in city to decrease by Sunday evening

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy rains and thundershowers for the past three days. The torrential showers have led to many instances of water-logging and falling of trees and branches in different parts of the city.

According to the private weather agency Skymet, the rains are likely to continue for another three to four hours, only to see a decrease by Sunday evening. The private weather agency has said in a report that the decrease is due to the cyclonic circulation over southern Gujarat and adjoining North Konkan region, that had earlier intensified into a low-pressure area and will further reduce itself into a well-marked low.

#WeatherAlert for #Mumbai and Suburbs: Moderate to heavy rain and thundershower with gusty winds will continue over most parts of Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban during next 3-4 hours. Track #MumbaiRains in real-time, download #MumbaiRain app: https://t.co/Edh1eol7U5 @SkymetWeather — Mumbai Rain (@MumbaiRainApp) July 5, 2020

This well-marked low-pressure area will further move toward Saurashtra and Kutch, taking the rain away from the city, the Skymet report said. Although the rain activity will possibly reduce by Sunday evening, the report also added that the city will not go dry for another four to five days.

Monsoon activity for the past 24 hours

On Saturday, the heavy rains led to instances of a wall collapsing in Thane, tree-falling, and huge traffic jams in different parts of Mumbai, apart from waterlogging in low-lying areas.

According to Skymet, the city and suburbs have received heavy rains between 150mm to 200mm, adding that the cumulative rainfalls in most of the stations can range between 400mm to 500mm.

