Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers may increase by August 11

Updated: Aug 07, 2020, 13:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

With the frequency of rains seeing a drop on Friday, Skymet said the intensity of rains is likely to increase again by August 11

Picture/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Picture/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

After witnessing extremely heavy rains for three consecutive days, which led to flooding in several areas, the intensity of showers reduced in Mumbai on Friday. With the frequency of rains seeing a drop on Friday, the private weather agency Skymet said that the intensity of rain is likely to increase again by August 11.

The private weather agency said that rains will not be as widespread it was this week till August 11 but the city will experience intense spells in pockets. Even as the city is likely to experience increased intensity of rains by August 11, the showers will possibly range between moderate and heavy.

Skymet also said that as Mumbai is likely to witness moderate to heavy rains at regular intervals between August 11 and August 13, the showers will possibly make the weather pleasant.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted a rise in the intensity of rain in Mumbai and neighbouring areas by August 10 and 11 and also forecast moderate rains with intermittent intense spells in the next 48 hours.

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

With August starting on a wet note, the city surpassed the monthly average of 585.2 mm rainfall. The Santacruz observatory recorded 597.8 mm in the first week of the month, whereas the Colaba observatory recorded 674 mm rainfall in the same time span. With these numbers, Skymet said that Mumbai has surpassed the seasonal average rainfall.

The intensity of this week’s heavy rains started reducing in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Thursday with Santacruz recording 79 mm rains and Colaba 25 mm. As the rain activity in the city was widespread, no instances of waterlogging were reported on Friday.

Mumbai Rains: A Look At The South Mumbai Mayhem On Fateful August 6

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with a possibility of gusty winds reaching 60 to 70 kmph on Friday. The city temperatures remained constant with the weather department’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 27.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius.

