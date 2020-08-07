Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers may increase by August 11

After witnessing extremely heavy rains for three consecutive days, which led to flooding in several areas, the intensity of showers reduced in Mumbai on Friday. With the frequency of rains seeing a drop on Friday, the private weather agency Skymet said that the intensity of rain is likely to increase again by August 11.

he widespread heavy rainfall will take a break now for #Mumbai and suburbs. Rains will increase over Mumbai and suburbs by August 11, but we do not expect very heavy rain during that time. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/2rLAmuiDMj — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 7, 2020

The private weather agency said that rains will not be as widespread it was this week till August 11 but the city will experience intense spells in pockets. Even as the city is likely to experience increased intensity of rains by August 11, the showers will possibly range between moderate and heavy.

The intensity and spread of rain will reduce for the over #Mumbai and nearby areas from today. There may be short spells of intense rain at isolated pockets. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/2rLAmuiDMj — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 7, 2020

Skymet also said that as Mumbai is likely to witness moderate to heavy rains at regular intervals between August 11 and August 13, the showers will possibly make the weather pleasant.

On and off moderate showers will occur between August 11 and 13 over #Mumbai and suburbs. Weather will remain pleasant due to cloud cover and intermittent rainfall.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/2rLAmuiDMj — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 7, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted a rise in the intensity of rain in Mumbai and neighbouring areas by August 10 and 11 and also forecast moderate rains with intermittent intense spells in the next 48 hours.

7 Aug: In last 24 hrs Mumbai, Thane NM recd mod-heavy rain.More intensity to suburbs & NM.Satellite img indicates cloudy sky over Mumbai/Konkan. Forecast is mod RF with intermittent intense spells nxt 48 hrs in Mumbai & around. S Konkan Hvy

Frm 10-11 Aug further increase possible pic.twitter.com/Ue5og8DGlb — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 7, 2020

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

With August starting on a wet note, the city surpassed the monthly average of 585.2 mm rainfall. The Santacruz observatory recorded 597.8 mm in the first week of the month, whereas the Colaba observatory recorded 674 mm rainfall in the same time span. With these numbers, Skymet said that Mumbai has surpassed the seasonal average rainfall.

The monthly average rain of August for #Mumbai is 585.2 mm. In the first seven days of August, Santacruz recorded 597.8 mm and Colaba recorded 674.6 mm.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/2rLAmuiDMj — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 7, 2020

The intensity of this week’s heavy rains started reducing in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Thursday with Santacruz recording 79 mm rains and Colaba 25 mm. As the rain activity in the city was widespread, no instances of waterlogging were reported on Friday.

Rain intensity over #Mumbai and suburbs have reduced. During the last 24 hours, Santacruz record 79 mm and Colaba 25 mm of rain. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/2rLAmuiDMj — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 7, 2020

Mumbai Rains: A Look At The South Mumbai Mayhem On Fateful August 6

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with a possibility of gusty winds reaching 60 to 70 kmph on Friday. The city temperatures remained constant with the weather department’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 27.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news