Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers to increase from August 28

In the last 2-3 days, Mumbai and suburbs have been receiving on and off showers. The private weather agency Skymet said that the weather over Mumbai and suburbs is cloudy and comfortable, and no significant rain activity is expected over the city until August 27.

“The temperatures will remain below normal and weather will also be pleasant with moderate winds,” said Skymet.

The private weather agency said that rain activities will once again increase over Mumbai and suburbs by the evening of August 27 and these on and off moderate showers will continue until September 1.

Rain activities will once again increase over #Mumbai and suburbs by the evening of August 27 and these on and off moderate showers will continue until September 1st. #MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/FjUjGBi2qv — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 24, 2020

“Isolated heavy spells are also possible during that period and waterlogging in low-lying areas cannot be ruled out. But these rain activities will not be very heavy to disrupt normal day to day life. There will not be much discomfort to Mumbaikars as the weather will become very comfortable over Mumbai and suburbs,” said Skymet in its weather report.

Isolated heavy spells are also possible during that period and waterlogging in low lying not ruled out. But these rain activities will not be very heavy to disrupt normal day to day life. #MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/FjUjGBi2qv — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 24, 2020

Mumbai has already surpassed its seasonal average of rainfall. These upcoming rains will help to restore the water level of lakes which are the lifeline for Mumbai.

#Mumbai has already surpassed its seasonal average of rainfall. These upcoming rains will help to restore the water level of lakes which are the lifeline for Mumbai.#MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/FjUjGBi2qv — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 24, 2020

IMD weather forecast

India Meteorological Department's (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said that Mumbai will receive isolated showers for the next 3-4 days.

Bhuj DWR indicating dens clouds over Kutchch area now. Satellite image showing that system continues to remain active. As per IMD GFS guidance there could be isol extremely hvy RF in 24 hrs in Guj. Tomorrow its vry likely to clear.

Mumbai next 3,4 days isolated showers possible pic.twitter.com/7EMhAFchCe — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 24, 2020

In the past 24 hours, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 7.7 mm rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 3.4 mm rainfall.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.2 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degree Celsius.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news