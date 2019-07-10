Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers to increase, says IMD

mumbai-rains

Suburban areas in Mumbai are likely to receive more precipitation

As the cyclonic circulation was formed over South Gujarat which is very close to Mumbai, an IMD official on Wednesday said that the city will continue to experience increased intensity of rains for the next 24 hours.

"Intensity of rains is increased because of more moisture coming in from westerly winds. The situation is likely to remain the same in the next 24 hours," the official said.

Suburban areas in Mumbai are likely to receive more precipitation, he added.

Earlier in the day, weather agency Skymet had said that monsoon will likely take a break after July 15.

Jatin Singh, Managing Director, Skymet said in a company blog post on Tuesday, "The country is now heading towards break-monsoon conditions…Monsoon goes weak over most parts of the country and heavy rains are only confined to the foothills of Himalayas, right from Uttarakhand to northeast India. This is exactly how conditions will be, July 15 onward."

According to The Hindu, the break is triggered by a low-pressure system which is hovering over Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh is starting to fade away. This will result in a drastic decrease in the rains over the central parts of the country. A trough which passes through the Indo-Gangetic plains would also shift north towards the foothills of the Himalayas and hence lead to increased rains.



As per India Meteorological Department, "Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Western Himalayan Region, foothills of the Himalayas and northeastern states…scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely along the West coast and isolated to scattered rainfall over rest of the country."

With inputs from PTI

