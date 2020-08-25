Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers to reduce significantly from September 1

Mumbai and suburbs are experiencing isolated patchy rain and thundershower activities from the last few days, but the overall weather of Mumbai has been dry.

During the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 13 mm rainfall and Colaba recorded 3 mm of rain, while many parts of Mumbai and suburbs remained almost dry and warm.

#Mumbai and suburbs are experiencing isolated patchy rain and thundershower activities from the last few days, but the overall weather of Mumbai has been dry. #MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/uqOtynVqvQ — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 25, 2020

During the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 13 mm and Colaba 3 mm of rain while many parts of Mumbai and suburbs remained almost dry and warm.#MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/uqOtynVqvQ — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 25, 2020

Private weather agency Skymet said no significant increase in rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs is expected until the morning of August 27.

“Rain activities will once again increase over Mumbai and suburbs from the evening of August 27 and there may be few moderate showers associated with isolated heavy spells,” said the private weather agency.

Skymet said that chance of extremely heavy or very heavy rains is almost ruled out for Mumbai and suburbs during that period but waterlogging in low-lying areas cannot be ruled out.

During the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 13 mm and Colaba 3 mm of rain while many parts of Mumbai and suburbs remained almost dry and warm.#MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/uqOtynVqvQ — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 25, 2020

The agency further said that day temperatures are expected to drop by a couple of degrees, leading to pleasant weather conditions for at least the next 4 to 5 days after August 26.

“On and off intense whether activities are expected to continue between August 27 and August 31. We do not expect much discomfort for Mumbaikars in terms of heavy rainfall during this period,” said Skymet in its weather report.

On and off intense whether activities are expected to continue between August 27th and August 31st. We do not expect much discomfort for Mumbaikars in terms of heavy rainfall during this period.#MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/uqOtynVqvQ — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 25, 2020

Rain intensity will reduce significantly over #Mumbai and suburbs from September 1st and thereafter isolated patchy rain and thundershowers are expected to continue until first week of September.#MumbaiRains #WeatherForecast #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/uqOtynVqvQ — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 25, 2020

Rain intensity will reduce significantly from September 1 and thereafter isolated patchy rain and thundershowers are expected to continue over Mumbai and suburbs until the first week of September.

IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said that Mumbai rains are likely to be subdued for couple of days.

After a long break, Mumbai saw Sunshine today and was very pleasant day, with light rains inbetween in City and around.

Mumbai rains are likely to be subdued for couple of days.

Enjoy the Change till end of this month. pic.twitter.com/ubNHZZFpxb — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 24, 2020

IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 24.4 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.5 degree Celsius.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news