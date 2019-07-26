Mumbai rains: Intermittent rains with heavy showers predicted for tomorrow, says IMD

mumbai-rains

Areas such as Worli, Mazgaon, Dadar, Jogeshwari saw very little rain with most of these places recording rainfall below 20 mm

Representational image

In Mumbai, on Friday, from 8.30 in the morning till 8.30 in the night, Santacruz station recorded a total rainfall of 132 mm whereas Colaba station has recorded 53.2 mm rainfall. During the day, Powai saw maximum rain with 83 mm readings while most of the other localities saw rainfall between 30 mm to 50 mm. However, areas such as Worli, Mazgaon, Dadar, Jogeshwari saw very little rain with most of these places recording rainfall below 20 mm.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers hit city on 26 July again!

According to the IMD, intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in city and suburbs for . The situation is however expected to change only on with the forecast suggesting a few spells of rain with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperature, however, continues to remain static at 25 degrees Celsius minimum and 31 degrees Celsius maximum.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates