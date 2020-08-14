Mumbai Rains: Lakes get 15 days of water stock in a single day

After a gradual rise in levels over the last week, water stock increased by a 15-day supply in a single day. All the lakes received heavy rainfall on Wednesday which resulted in the rise of water stock to 60 per cent on Thursday, from 55 per cent on Wednesday.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Intensity of downpour in city and suburbs will start decreasing after August 15, says Skymet

It is somewhat good news for Mumbaikars, as the issue of water cut loomed large over the city. While some parts of the city received heavy showers, catchment areas in Nashik and Thane received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Upper Vaitarna, which had the lowest stock (37 per cent) among all lakes, received 148 mm rainfall - the stock increased to 42 per cent in a day. Levels of other lakes have also registered a rapid increase. Overall, the stock has increased by 70,000 litres, which is sufficient for 15 days.

Read more on Mumbai Rains

The total water stock is 8.70 lakh million litres, which is 60 per cent of the total capacity. Last year, the stock was over 92 per cent on the same date.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news