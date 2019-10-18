Mumbai rains: Light showers predicted in city on Friday

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The India Meteorological Department had earlier said that monsoon was officially over in Maharashtra. However, there seems to be a change because of a low-pressure area which has developed over South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Central parts of Arabian Sea.

According to a report by private weather agency, Skymet, three major cities of Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune and Nashik are all set to receive rains.

Currently, a low-pressure area is lying over the SouthEast Arabian Sea and adjoining Central parts of Arabian Sea. However, the western coast of India is set to get affected as well. Rains have been forecasted for the next three to four days.

Skymet said in a tweet, "These showers won’t be heavy as to cause any water logging or flooding. Moreover, these rains will only result in pleasant weather throughout the city."

