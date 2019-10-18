MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mumbai rains: Light showers predicted in city on Friday

Updated: Oct 19, 2019, 11:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Three major cities of Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune and Nashik are all set to receive rains

This image has been used for representational purposes only
This image has been used for representational purposes only

The India Meteorological Department had earlier said that monsoon was officially over in Maharashtra. However, there seems to be a change because of a low-pressure area which has developed over South-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Central parts of Arabian Sea.

According to a report by private weather agency, Skymet, three major cities of Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune and Nashik are all set to receive rains.

Currently, a low-pressure area is lying over the SouthEast Arabian Sea and adjoining Central parts of Arabian Sea. However, the western coast of India is set to get affected as well. Rains have been forecasted for the next three to four days.

Skymet said in a tweet, "These showers won’t be heavy as to cause any water logging or flooding. Moreover, these rains will only result in pleasant weather throughout the city."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai rainsmumbai weathermumbai monsoonpune

Mumbai Rains: Landslides, overflowing dams, water on tracks bring the city to a standstill

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK