Mumbai Rains: Light showers expected on Saturday in city, suburbs

Mumbaikars woke up to a sunny morning which later turned into a rainy morning with light showers over some parts of the city.

Dy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department tweeted saying, "Passing showers towards city side for last 1 hour... A small patch of cloud over Mumbai. Light rains expected during the day."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted saying that there is a possibility of light rain in the city and suburbs.

With a prediction of light rain on Saturday in the city as well as the suburbs, the temperatures are predicted to be around 25 degrees minimum and 32 degrees maximum.

On the other hand, Delhi and its nearby regions such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday, predicted the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department also stated that the minimum and the maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR would hover between 22 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius with a generally cloudy sky.

Twitterati who thought that Mumbai was done with the rains this season, had more to say.

I thought we were done with #MumbaiRains. — Navaneethakrishnan (@a_N_k_R_i_S_h) October 4, 2019

If Mumbai has a soul, its body is probably always wet.#Ihate #MumbaiRains — Gopal Mundhra (@GopalMundhra9) October 4, 2019

The weather is changing so quickly today.



Was dull and dark just a few minutes ago. It's clear and sunny right now.#MumbaiRains — Vaibhav Shah (@Aviation_Freak) October 4, 2019

Apart from Delhi, heavy rainfall is predicted over Bihar and South Interior Karnataka.

In the midst of Navratri festival, these light showers could play spoiled sport and dampen the enthusiasm by leaving the grouds and most outdoor venues wet. Today is Day 6 of the nine-day festival and with a few days left, Garba and other activities may turn out to be a damp squib because of the rains.

(with inputs from ANI)

