Mumbai Rains: Light showers expected on Saturday in city, suburbs
On the contrary, Delhi and its nearby regions such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday
Mumbaikars woke up to a sunny morning which later turned into a rainy morning with light showers over some parts of the city.
Dy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department tweeted saying, "Passing showers towards city side for last 1 hour... A small patch of cloud over Mumbai. Light rains expected during the day."
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted saying that there is a possibility of light rain in the city and suburbs.
Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 08:00 hrs - PARTLY CLOUDY SKY WITH POSSIBILITY OF LIGHT RAIN IN CITY & SUBURBS. #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/MKSpl8ETvg— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) October 4, 2019
With a prediction of light rain on Saturday in the city as well as the suburbs, the temperatures are predicted to be around 25 degrees minimum and 32 degrees maximum.
On the other hand, Delhi and its nearby regions such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Saturday, predicted the weather department.
The India Meteorological Department also stated that the minimum and the maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR would hover between 22 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius with a generally cloudy sky.
Twitterati who thought that Mumbai was done with the rains this season, had more to say.
What is this weather Mumbai? #Mumbai #MumbaiRains— Ruhi Kapashi (@kapashi_ruhi) October 4, 2019
I thought we were done with #MumbaiRains.— Navaneethakrishnan (@a_N_k_R_i_S_h) October 4, 2019
The last leg of #MumbaiRains. Uske baad #MumbaiWinters. yay!— CS (@chin80) October 4, 2019
If Mumbai has a soul, its body is probably always wet.#Ihate #MumbaiRains— Gopal Mundhra (@GopalMundhra9) October 4, 2019
The weather is changing so quickly today.— Vaibhav Shah (@Aviation_Freak) October 4, 2019
Was dull and dark just a few minutes ago. It's clear and sunny right now.#MumbaiRains
Apart from Delhi, heavy rainfall is predicted over Bihar and South Interior Karnataka.
In the midst of Navratri festival, these light showers could play spoiled sport and dampen the enthusiasm by leaving the grouds and most outdoor venues wet. Today is Day 6 of the nine-day festival and with a few days left, Garba and other activities may turn out to be a damp squib because of the rains.
(with inputs from ANI)
In a heartwarming photo taken at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in July 2019, a mother holds her baby in the rains that had made an appearance after few days. Pic/Suresh Karkera
What's Mumbai rains if not playing around in mud? Youngsters play football in slush after heavy rains in the city. Pics/PTI, AFP
Monsoon is undoubtedly a time to get romantic, and Mumbai couples always enjoy the rains. Here a couple strike a pose during a rainy evening at Marine Drive. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
Threat to life means nothing to the average Mumbaikar keen on recreating those 'filmy moments'. People brave the possibility of being washed away during high tide to enjoy themselves at the Marine Drive promenade following heavy showers in Mumbai
Come high tide or hell, Mumbaikars will continue to risk life for love and selfies. People enjoy themselves during high tide at the Marine Drive promenade following heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Mumbai rains also see Mumbaikars innovate and use whatever protection available to take care of themselves and their own. Here a grandfather shelters his grandson under a cloth as they walk through heavy rainfall in Mulund. Pic/Sameer Markande
Monsoon sees the child in everyone come out. A child enjoys the rains at a Sion playground a couple of years back. Pic/Atul Kamble
Water-logged train tracks may mean hell for commuters, but not children who enjoy themselves after trains come to a halt. Here some children frolic at Sion railway station after a spell of heavy showers. Pic/Sayed Sameer Abedi
How about spraying others? Mumbai Police keep a watch during a high tide at the Marine Drive promenade following the heavy showers in Mumbai
What the muck! A rider takes part in a practice session on Sunday ahead of the Gulf Monsoon Scooter rally in Mumbai
What do you do on a rainy day? People enjoy a high tide at the Marine Drive promenade following the heavy showers in Mumbai
Muck is good. Youngsters enjoy themselves at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Pic/Mayuresh Palyekar
Come rain or shine, sportsmen never stop. Riders take part in a practice session ahead of the 28th edition of the Gulf Monsoon Scooter Rally in Mumbai
Monsoon is the season when gangs of boys miss school to brave waves and enjoy the sea front. Here some schoolkids seem to be playing 'tag team' some years ago
What's Mumbai rains without a stroll along the sea front? Here a Mumbaikar takes a walk along the sea front during showers in Mumbai
Mumbaikars celebrate the rains through song and dance. Here a little girl in Malabar Hill enjoys the showers by dancing. Pic/Bipin Kokate
A field full of mud is a paradise for young sportsmen. Here some young men are caught having fun playing the beautiful game at Shivaji Park, Dadar, a couple of years back. Pic/Rane Ashish
It's the best time to let things slide! Here a boy on his bicycle takes a tumble on a wet field at Dadar's Shivaji Park a couple of years back. Pic/Rane Ashish
There seems to be no respite for people of Mumbai and nearby areas from heavy rains. But while rains are a pain for many, for some it's the season to be jolly. We go back in time to showcase Mumbaikars who enjoyed the rains, in typical 'Mumbai style'
