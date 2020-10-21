Mumbai Rains: Lightning strike kills 14-year-old boy in Bhayander

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 14-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning at Patan Bunder in Bhayandar's Uttan. The deceased has been identified as Suprino Sachin Bhandari.

According to the sources, several children were playing cricket at Patan port around 6 pm when suddenly, thunder and lightning struck on Suprino. He was rushed to Oakhard Hospital in Mira Road, where he was pronounced dead.

