Mumbai Rains: Local train services hit, Dabbawalas suspend work

Heavy rain throughout Monday night, has hit Western local train services in some parts of Mumbai, a senior railway official said. However, services between Churchgate and Borivli were not affected and are running normally. "Since last night, over 200 mm rainfall has been recorded which led to waterlogging on railway tracks and considering the passengers' safety, train services have been stopped till the water level on the track recedes," he said.

He said that efforts are underway to flush the water out of the tracks by the water pumping machines.

However, the Central Railway's suburban services are running normally at all its corridors despite the heavy rain overnight. "Trains are running normally on Central Railway's all three lines -- main, harbour and trans-harbour," the Central Railway tweeted.

Another tweet was posted to thank its passengers to offer its gratitude. "We received innumerable messages and tweets yesterday from you all bestowing accolades on us that despite heavy torrential rains for the past 72 hrs, we provided uninterrupted services. We thank you all for the faith, confidence and immense support shown by each one of you," it tweeted with a video attachment.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till Thursday. Amid torrential rain, the Tulsi lake, which supplies water to the people of the city, started overflowing on Monday. Mumbai's pervasive Dabbawalas, the tiffin careers of the city, have suspended their work today in the entire city. "We did not collect the tiffins today, because of the waterlogging across the city. Our people find hard to wade through their cycle in knee-deep water," Mumbai Dabbawalas Association's spokesperson Subhash Talekar said.

