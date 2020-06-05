Mumbai Rains: Low-lying areas see waterlogging

A mid-day reader sent us this picture of a BEST bus plying under the inundated road under the King Circle bridge, near Gandhi Market. Pic/mid-day reader

Low lying areas of the city saw witnessed waterlogging on Thursday. The water level at King's Circle was so high that the BEST had to divert buses. Colaba received 50 mm and Santacruz received 47 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. There was a high tide of 4.56 metres at 11 am.

The heavy showers from 9 am to 11 am and the high tide resulted in waterlogging at Gandhi Market, Sion road no. 24, Hindmata, Dadar TT, Shanmukhanand Hall, BPT colony-Antop Hill, SIES college, Mulund and Mankhurd railway stations.

The water receded manholes were opened at several spots. The BMC received 70 calls about trees and big branches falling six complaints houses collapsing, and nine complains of short circuits.

