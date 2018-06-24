Mumbai Rains: Malad, Powai, Mulund receive maximum rain on Sunday

Coastal areas of the city like Colaba, Mazgaon, and Worli received less rainfall in comparison, he added

Representational Image

Mumbai saw incessant rains on Sunday with suburban Malad (west) recording the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Sunday, an Indian Meteorological Department official said. Powai, with 77.80 mm of rainfall, and Mulund (west), with 76 mm rainfall, during the same period, stood second and third respectively, the IMD official said.

Coastal areas of the city like Colaba, Mazgaon, and Worli received less rainfall in comparison, he added. The IMD official explained, "Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat."

The official said that under the influence of these meteorological conditions, isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan and Goa and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka and Kerala is very likely on Day 1, which is today.

"The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease tomorrow and only South Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may experience isolated heavy rainfall," the official said.

