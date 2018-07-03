Mumbai Rains: Metro III construction sites to blame for waterlogging again?

On June 28 after heavy rainfall, there was waterlogging in Nariman Point near Sarang Building, which is home to a Bombay HC judge, besides other areas

Waterlogging due to Metro work close to Sarang building, near Manora MLA Niwas at Nariman Point, after the heavy rains recently. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The illegal discharge of slurry by the Metro III (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) contractor into stormwater drains, and lack of enough dewatering pumps at the construction sites, is causing unusual waterlogging in South Mumbai. On June 28 after heavy rainfall, there was waterlogging in Nariman Point near Sarang Building, which is home to a Bombay HC judge, besides other areas.

BMC staff from A ward (Churchgate, CST) then inspected all four upcoming Metro III station locations (Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate and Hutatma Chowk) and found many issues.

Choc-a-bloc!

A senior civic official said, "The contractor was discharging slurry from construction sites in stormwater drains. This was done without permission from the BMC. As the slurry includes mud and cement mixtures, it blocked the drains that are meant for carrying only rainwater. We have asked the contractor to construct sedimentation tanks to let in the slurry at all four stations."

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A ward Kiran Dighavkar, too, has written (June 29) to L&T and MMRC (Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation), informing them about the problems and asking them to comply with BMC's instructions, failing which strict action would be taken. It is learnt that very few dewatering pumps were installed at the four stations.

A source from the BMC said, "The issue of waterlogging in certain areas was pointed out to the civic authority by the judges."

Officialspeak

Speaking to mid-day, Dighavkar said, "We have sent a letter to MMRC and L&T about the findings of our staff. The slurry is blocking our drains. We have asked them to install sedimentation tanks." mid-day's repeated calls and messages to MMRC went unanswered.

