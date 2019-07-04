Mumbai Rains: Moderate rainfall for city on Thursday

mumbai-rains

The city received moderate rainfall on Thursday and the India Meteorological Department has predicted a similar pattern for the rest of the day. On Thursday, between 8 am till noon, the island city received trace amounts of rainfall while the suburbs received a higher amount of rain.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, IMD data showed that the observatory in Colaba recorded 10.2 mm of rainfall while the one in Santa Cruz recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall. Due to less rainfall, there wasn't much rain in the catchment areas and the city's water stock rose marginally from 1.69 lakh million litres recorded on Wednesday to 1.74 lakh million litres on Thursday.

There were nine incidents of partial collapse recorded in the city of which five were in the western suburbs, two in the eastern suburbs and two in the island city. No injuries were reported.

Twenty-two incidents of short circuits were also recorded and no injuries were reported. Of them, 14 were in the island city, seven in the eastern suburbs and one in the western suburbs. There were 30 complaints of tree or branch falls of which 13 were in the western suburbs, eight in the eastern suburbs and nine in the island city.

In the evening on Wednesday, a minor fire was reported in four galas of the Ashiana Industrial Estate in Bhandup at around 3 pm. Civic officials said that two people were trapped inside and were suffocated by the smoke. Thirty-year-old Baby Sawant and 45-year-old Aabasaheb Rajpure were taken to MT Agarwal hospital in Mulund and are in a stable condition.

