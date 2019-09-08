Mumbai Rains: Moderate to heavy showers expected to lash the city today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 59.2mm rainfall and Colaba witnessed 53.2mm. The weather department predicted cloudy sky with heavy spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and suburbs. Mumbaikars expecting a dry spell for the weekend must note that the weather department has predicted that the city will receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Lake levels highest in three years



Pic credit/IMD Mumbai

IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas." KS Hosalikar, Director General of Met Deptartment took to twitter to inform citizens that the city will witness moderate rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai for the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Seasonal rainfall crosses 3000 mm mark

Last 12 hrs rainfall indicates heavy rainfall realised (pink)

Last 3 hrs realized rainfall is 10-20 mm rainfall wide spread.

Satellite image indicates clouds over south konkan, Goa...west MP and Saurashtra...

Intermittent showers during night Mumbai, around. pic.twitter.com/O0UUGQyewy — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 7, 2019

Earlier, IMD in its press statement stated that Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Nashik, Beed, Hingoli and Nanded will receive light to moderate rains on September 6, 7 and 8 respectively. As per the predictions by IMD, Pune, Ratnagiri and Satara will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places while light to moderate showers has been predicted for Sunday in Sindhudurg.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for September 8 and 9

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates