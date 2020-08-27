Mumbai Rains: Moderate to heavy showers likely over city for next 2-3 days

Pleasant weather conditions with on and off light rain are going on over Mumbai and suburbs since last week. During the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 1.8 mm, Colaba 2.2 mm, Chembur 11.6mm, Mulund 2.8 mm, Borivali 3.8 mm, and Thane 2 mm of rain.

Private weather agency Skymet said that from Friday afternoon rain activities will increase over Mumbai and suburbs and moderate rains are expected. “This rain activity to increase further by Friday night,” said the agency.

A well-marked low pressure area has developed over Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh which will move in the westerly direction leading to activation of monsoon surge over Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai.

Skymet said moderate to heavy showers are expected to continue over Mumbai and suburbs for the next 2-3 days until August 30. “Chance of extremely heavy or very heavy rains is almost ruled out for Mumbai and suburbs during that period to induce severe waterlogging or flash floods, low-lying areas may witness waterlogging,” Skymet said in its weather report.

The agency further said that day temperatures in Mumbai and suburbs are expected to drop by a couple of degrees, leading to pleasant weather conditions for at least the next 2 to 3 days.

“Rain intensity will reduce significantly from September 1 and thereafter isolated patchy rain and thundershowers are expected to continue over Mumbai and suburbs until the first week of September,” said the weather agency.

IMD weather forecast

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said both Santacruz and Colaba observatories have recorded over 1,000 mm of excess rainfall so far.

Santacruz 2946.1 mm as on date.

With one mod to heavy spell it will cross 3000 mark soon.

Colaba also not much behind.

Both are having excess of 1000 + mm so far. We are just in last week of August. pic.twitter.com/MJ0vl3HmLi — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 26, 2020

Light to mod RF very likely at many places in districts of Vidarbha next 2, 3 hrs as seen frm radar/satellite images. Parts of Marathwada/ M Mah too possible.

Next 24/48 hrs, Mod RF in parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha & N Konkan & could increase on Friday in N Konkan & Marathwada. pic.twitter.com/EzNG8PMA0q — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 27, 2020

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.5 degree Celsius.

