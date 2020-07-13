Mumbai Rains: Moderate to heavy showers to continue over city and suburbs until July 17

Fishermen dock their boats at the coastline as heavy rainfall lashed the city

After receiving one of the rainiest spells in the first week of July, Mumbai and its surrounding areas are witnessing sultry weather with temperatures soaring marginally above normal. Private weather agency Skymet said that isolated pockets of Mumbai and suburbs may receive an intense spell of rains leading to waterlogging in low lying areas.

In the past 12 hours, light to moderate showers lashed most parts of Mumbai and Suburbs. Light to moderate rain activities to continue till July 17. Track #MumbaiRains and traffic in real-time, download #MumbaiRain app: https://t.co/Edh1eol7U5 @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/FD6y2kCNWd — Mumbai Rain (@MumbaiRainApp) July 13, 2020

Skymet also said that citizens need not worry, as they do not expect the situation to go out of control. "These on and off rain activities will certainly give the much-needed relief to Mumbaikars," the agency said.

According to Skymet, an offshore trough is extending from north Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. In view of these weather systems, moderate to heavy showers are expected to continue over Mumbai and suburbs until July 17.

Mumbai realised isol hvy rains in last 24 hrs. Clouding over S Konkan. Forecast nxt 2 days is hvy RF in Konkan & Mumbai with increased intensity tomorrow.

à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤µà¥ÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤¤à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤³à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤ªà¤¡à¤²à¤¾. à¤ªà¥ÂÂÂà¤¢à¥ÂÂÂà¤² 24/48 à¤¤à¤¾à¤¸ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤£à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤¹ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤³à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤³à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤ªà¤¡à¤£à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¶à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ pic.twitter.com/sL6Z17ZW8M — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 13, 2020

Taking to Twitter Skymet said, "Rain activities are expected to increase over Mumbai and suburbs by tomorrow and good rains are expected to continue until July 16. Few intense spells of rain are also possible."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall over Konkan and Mumbai with increased intensity from tomorrow. IMD'S deputy director general, western region, KS Hosalikar, tweeted that to date, monsoon in Maharashtra, Goa, and the rest of the country has been good.

IMD à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤¡à¥ÂÂÂà¤² à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤³à¤µà¤¾à¤° / à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂà¤§à¤µà¤¾à¤°, 14 à¤µ 15 à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂÂ à¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ, à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤¹ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤£à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤¸à¤³à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¶à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¤à¤¾.

Possibility of Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan including Mumbai and around on Tuesday/Wednesday, 14, 15 July, as per the IMD model guidance.

- IMD

Will Update... pic.twitter.com/uPotewCYcc — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 12, 2020

Monsoon Activity In The Past 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been experiencing light to moderate rainfall. According to Skymet, the Santacruz observatory recorded 70 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 22 mm of rainfall.

The weather agency further said that most of the southern, central, and eastern suburbs have witnessed moderate to heavy showers. There was no continuous downpour over the city, and these breaks in rain spells helped the water to flow away, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of a rainy Monday.

Here are some of the tweets:

As expected, #MumbaiRains have increased since last night,city side and central suburbs record moderate to heavy.

Trend to continue till tomorrow over most parts with #sunny intervals.



âÂÂÂ ï¸ÂÂÂ15-16th needs to be watched for some heavy to very heavy #rains. Isolated 100mm possible! https://t.co/aec6CX6aSa — Athreya Shetty (@shetty_athreya) July 13, 2020

Yay! Rains are back in #Mumbai after a short interval..

Keep pouring...

We need water..

2021 has to be a better yearðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/AMKkKt6s4j — Tanmay V.SðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ (@tanmay_shinde99) July 13, 2020

Flood in the sky just before it started raining at vile parle. Cloud report with 8 sec interval of timelapse on redmi note 7 pro. #cloudreport @SloganMurugan #MumbaiRains @lovelyweather_ #Monsoon2020 pic.twitter.com/oL8jdgADG8 — Hitesh GusaniðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@3d_india) July 13, 2020

WHOOSH! @rushunplugged's #video of #MumbaiRains at Marine Drive almost splashes out of our screens. We're reminded that this monsoon isn't like past ones: #Mumbai has a lot more to recover from in 2020. We're looking forward to our city turning more resilient than ever before. pic.twitter.com/dc6XVJTgml — Ministry of Mumbai's Magic (@MumbaisMagic) July 13, 2020

Share your rain pictures using #MumbaiRainsWithMidday on Twitter.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news