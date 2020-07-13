Search

Mumbai Rains: Moderate to heavy showers to continue over city and suburbs until July 17

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 13:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall over Konkan and Mumbai with increased intensity from tomorrow.

Fishermen dock their boats at the coastline as heavy rainfall lashed the city
After receiving one of the rainiest spells in the first week of July, Mumbai and its surrounding areas are witnessing sultry weather with temperatures soaring marginally above normal. Private weather agency Skymet said that isolated pockets of Mumbai and suburbs may receive an intense spell of rains leading to waterlogging in low lying areas.

Skymet also said that citizens need not worry, as they do not expect the situation to go out of control. "These on and off rain activities will certainly give the much-needed relief to Mumbaikars," the agency said.

According to Skymet, an offshore trough is extending from north Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. In view of these weather systems, moderate to heavy showers are expected to continue over Mumbai and suburbs until July 17.

Taking to Twitter Skymet said, "Rain activities are expected to increase over Mumbai and suburbs by tomorrow and good rains are expected to continue until July 16. Few intense spells of rain are also possible."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall over Konkan and Mumbai with increased intensity from tomorrow. IMD'S deputy director general, western region, KS Hosalikar, tweeted that to date, monsoon in Maharashtra, Goa, and the rest of the country has been good.

Monsoon Activity In The Past 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been experiencing light to moderate rainfall. According to Skymet, the Santacruz observatory recorded 70 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 22 mm of rainfall.

The weather agency further said that most of the southern, central, and eastern suburbs have witnessed moderate to heavy showers. There was no continuous downpour over the city, and these breaks in rain spells helped the water to flow away, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of a rainy Monday.

Here are some of the tweets:

