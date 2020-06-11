Mumbai Rains: Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, says IMD; heavy rain forecast in next 48 hours

Mumbaikars were greeted by light-moderate pre-monsoon showers on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the arrival of monsoons in southern Maharashtra with the likeliness of further advancing to towards the other parts of the state in the next 48 hours. This means, monsoon is likely to arrive in Mumbai over the weekend.

The weather department has said in a statement that the south-west monsoon has advanced towards the north Konkan region and is moving towards the north of Maharashtrian coast after passing through the coastal village of Harnai and Solapur district in the south of the state. This indicates the chances of monsoon arriving in Mumbai by June 13.

The IMD’s Deputy Director-General of Meteorology KS Hosalikar also tweeted announcing the arrival of the monsoon in the state and said that it could further advance to some more parts of Maharashtra in the next two days. "Good news.. Monsoon arrived in Maharashtra today on 11 Jun," he tweeted, further announcing that conditions are favorable for 'further advancement' in some more parts of the state in the next 48 hours.

However, he also added in the tweet that warnings of heavy rains also have been issued. On Thursday, the weather department predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rains or thundershowers in Mumbai, which will persist for the next two days. The Santacruz observatory of the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius whereas the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

Monsoon in Maharashtra

Apart from Mumbai and its suburbs that has been receiving pre-monsoon showers for the past few days, rains have reportedly lashed several parts of coastal Maharashtra. Rains were reported in various parts of the Sindhudurg district such as the coastal town of Vengurla, the mountainous town of Amboli and other neighbouring areas since morning, an official from the weather department said.

BMC issues health advisory for monsoon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued an advisory last week fearing a surge in monsoon-related diseases, adding to the concerns related to the coronavirus infections as the city was declared a hotspot for the pandemic. The civic body asked citizens to visit nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting, and sore throat.

The BMC also appealed to citizens to keep premises of their residential buildings and surrounding areas clean to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in any object that has been disposed of.

