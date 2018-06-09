Search

Mumbai Rains: Water-logging in parts of the city; suburban trains running late

Jun 09, 2018, 13:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra

A motorcyclist wades through water-logged street in Sion caused due to the rains, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Saturday following the onset of the southwest monsoon, leading to a slight delay in the running of suburban trains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am today," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said. 

Meanwhile, trains on the suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) were running late by 10-12 minutes due to the showers, an official said, adding that there were no cancellations. "There was a case of wall debris falling on tracks this morning on Down slow line. The debris were removed immediately and for some time, trains on Down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of CR, said.

This happened during non-peak early morning hours, he said. There is nothing to panic about and commuters are advised not to fall prey to rumours, Udasi added.

Twitterati shared images and videos of water-logging in the city

