Mumbai Rains: Water-logging in parts of the city; suburban trains running late

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra

A motorcyclist wades through water-logged street in Sion caused due to the rains, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Saturday following the onset of the southwest monsoon, leading to a slight delay in the running of suburban trains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am today," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said.

Meanwhile, trains on the suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) were running late by 10-12 minutes due to the showers, an official said, adding that there were no cancellations. "There was a case of wall debris falling on tracks this morning on Down slow line. The debris were removed immediately and for some time, trains on Down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of CR, said.

This happened during non-peak early morning hours, he said. There is nothing to panic about and commuters are advised not to fall prey to rumours, Udasi added.

Twitterati shared images and videos of water-logging in the city

@CMOMaharashtra THIS Mr @Dev_Fadnavis is my city. The administration has completed failed as you can see. What do you have to say of all your promises to make this a world class metropolis? #MumbaiMonsoon #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/ZIhSgrIdZW — Soumit Naik (@soumitpnaik) June 9, 2018

Just travelled on the JJ Flyover around 20 mins back...almost at every corner of it, you see water filled up on the bridge. Don't even need to go to a water park, you have water splashing on your vehicles naturally on the flyover. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain — Annabelle Jose (@Anne_2097) June 9, 2018

#MumbaiRain regular waterlogging in b/wood Shiv Sena Garh Vileparle-Bandra-Mahim--Mahalkashmi for years without fail even if monsoon fails water logging is 100 % guaranteed , is it the vastu or something else @MumbaiPolice ? — mahesh biyani (@mdbiyani) June 9, 2018

For all updates on Mumbai Rains, check here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates