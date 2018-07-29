Mumbai Rains: Monsoon break coming up this week

Doctors warn about a rise in diseases with the sudden change in weather

Representational Picture

Mumbaikars will have to brace themselves for a sweaty week ahead as the rains will be on a break, say weather experts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the situation will prevail till at the least the next weekend.

After displaying its strength in full force, the intensity of the monsoon in the city decreased over the past week. While Colaba received only 12.3mm rainfall, Santacruz received 8mm rainfall the whole of last week. There will be only light to moderate rainfall till Thursday, with the next 48 hours receiving not more than one or two spells of light to moderate rain.

Experts have cautioned that the mercury level is likely to spike in the coming days. Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meterologist, Skymet Weather, said, "We do not expect rainfall to make an appearance in Mumbai till at least the next weekend when the offshore trough is likely to become active again."

Doctors raise caution too

With this impending change in the weather after weeks of continuous rainfall, medical experts are seeing a rise in diseases in the city. "When the rainfall reduces, people are often laidback about health hazards and don't take enough precautions. Loose motions, acute gastroenteritis

[food poisoning] and viral fever have been on a rise in the city. Similarly, possibilities of dengue and malaria persist, too," said Dr Gautam Bhansali, a consultant physician at Bombay Hospital. "Adequate caution and self-care is extremely essential. In case of fever or cold, one must approach a physician or doctor immediately, without taking the symptoms lightly," he stressed.

