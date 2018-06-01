Mumbai rains: Isolated drizzle in city, monsoon to arrive by June 7

Weathermen predict that pre-Monsoon showers are likely to commence around June 3 and spot rain and thundershowers would continue till June 5

Mumbai witnessed cloudy skies on Friday morning and light drizzle was reported in few pockets of the city. However, weather bureau clarified that the light downpour was a pre-monsoon phenomenon and monsoon rains are likely to hit Mumbai by June 6-7.

Monsoon has started making its way towards Maharashtra after making steady progress in the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on May 30. According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Marathwada, other parts of Maharashtra on June 1 and June 2.

According to a report in Skymet, "Weathermen predict that pre-Monsoon showers are likely to commence around June 3 and spot rain and thundershowers would continue till June 5. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal which would move inland and gradually reach Maharashtra by June 6. As the system nears, the intensity of rains would increase over Mumbai significantly during that time. We expect heavy downpour over Mumbai between June 7 and June 9. In fact, weather models are indicating that these rains would be heavy to very heavy in few locations of the city and rainfall may cross 100 mm-mark. These heavy rains would mark the onset of Mumbai Rains."

With the monsoons around the corner, the BMC has released a list of neap tide dates and warned people and authorities to be prepared in the event of flooding.

The seven days to watch out for are June 7, July 7, August 19 and 20, and September 17, 18 and 19. Neap tide days are those where the difference in the water levels between high tide and low tide is not much and the effect of the tide on the stormwater drains are similar to what you would experience on high tide days (when the sea level is above 4.5m). Neap tide days can also lead to excessive flooding. During the Mumbai Rains, there are 7 neap tide days and 24 high tide days.

7-day weather forecast for Mumbai

Date Min Temp Max Temp Forecas t 31-May 28 35 Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon or evening or night 1-Jun 28 35 Partly cloudy sky 2-Jun 28 35 Partly cloudy sky 3-Jun 29 34 Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning 4-Jun 29 34 Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning 5-Jun 29 34 Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm 6-Jun 29 34 Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm

Courtesy: the Indian Meteorology Department website

