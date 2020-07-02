Mumbai Rains: Moderate to heavy rainfall between Friday and Sunday

With Mumbai witnessing moderate rains frequently almost every day with occasional thundershowers, private weather agency Skymet said monsoon is likely to strengthen over the city and suburbs from Friday.

The private weather agency said the city is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between Friday and Sunday. The development is due to a feeble trough that has been running along Maharashtra coast. It will turn into a cyclonic circulation over North Konkan and Goa and adjoining South Gujarat in the coming days. It also added that Mumbai will possibly experience wet weather for the next five to six days after which the intensity of rains may gradually reduce.

How June fared in rains

The monsoon has not yet strengthened its hold on Mumbai as the city and suburbs have been experiencing light to moderate showers for the past few days. June ended with the Colaba Observatory recording 101.1 mm rain as maximum instances of rains were recorded in the south part of the city. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai, the Colaba Observatory recorded 559.3mm of rains, whereas the Santacruz Observatory recorded 410.9mm of rains in June.

Monsoon activity in the last 24 hours

Cloud development and movement in last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/IgFynjFLrR — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 1, 2020

According to IMD, Mumbai received widespread light rains on Wednesday night with some intense spells towards the city and the north-western side of the suburbs. The weather department said that the Santacruz Observatory recorded 6.5mm rains whereas the Colaba Observatory received 28.8mm rains.

Mumbai received widespread light to moderate rains during night with few intense spells towards city and NW suburbs side.

à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂÂ; à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤­à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¤ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¤²à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤®à¤§à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤® à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¸ à¤ªà¤¡à¤²à¤¾. à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¿ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤¨à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤¤ pic.twitter.com/uzkRwCApzl — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 2, 2020

The department has maintained a similar forecast for Thursday as it did for Wednesday. It has predicted generally cloudy sky with the likeliness of light to moderate rain, that may intensify to thundershowers towards evening or night. It has also added a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places on Mumbai.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news