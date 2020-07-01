Mumbai Rains: Monsoon to pick up pace in city by July 4

Even as Mumbai has been witnessing rain and thundershowers for the past two to three days, the city and suburbs have not yet witnessed widespread rainfall yet. According to the private weather agency Skymet, the monsoon is likely to pick up the pace by July 3 or July 4.

Cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea, off the Konkan coast, is going to trigger prolonged heavy spell over Mumbai and adjoining suburbs with extreme intensity on the 3rd July. #weather #Monsoon2020 #monsoon #MumbaiRains https://t.co/66aHrifRF5 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 1, 2020

The Skymet said this development in the monsoon is due to a cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat and adjoining area that is likely to intensify, resulting in the possibility of widespread rains in Maharashtra.

Cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea, off the Konkan coast, is going to trigger a heavy spell of rain over Mumbai and adjoining suburbs with extreme intensity on July 3.

Mumbai is expected to have heavy rainfall, with a bright chance of scoring the first 100, of the season between 02nd and 05th July.#weather #Monsoon2020 #monsoon #MumbaiRains https://t.co/66aHrifRF5 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 1, 2020

The private weather agency also said that Mumbai will receive widespread rains from July 4 that will continue to July 6 or July 7, providing much-needed relief from soaring temperatures. On these days, the city is likely to receive moderate to heavy rains in isolated parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that the rains will intensify over Mumbai and the rest of the Konkan region in the next two days. Deputy director of meteorology KS Hosalikar tweeted, saying that the interiors of Maharashtra are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain on these days.

Konkan region & Mumbai likely to get increased rainfall on 2, 3 Jul, leading to heavy RF. Interiors to mod to hvy rainfall, as per model guidance.

Today mod to hvy likely. pic.twitter.com/aIQFdvKNPn — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 1, 2020

Monsoon activity in the past 24 hours

According to Skymet, the Colaba observatory has recorded 6 mm and Santacruz recorded 9.4 mm rain in the past 24 hours. The private weather agency also said that heavy rains are not expected in Mumbai for the next two to three days, but lights showers will continue in different parts of the city.

For Wednesday, IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain/thundershowers towards evening or night. It has also predicted a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places of Mumbai.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius. The Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsius.

