Mumbai Rains: Monsoon to start withdrawing from city in October

The weather in Mumbai has gone dry for the last few days. Although isolated light rains are still going on, these rains are very light and did not have any significant impact. During the last 24 hours, none of the observatories of Mumbai recorded any significant amount of rain.

Private weather agency Skymet said that no significant weather activity is expected over Mumbai and suburbs for at least next 8 to 10 days. “But isolated localised activities cannot be ruled out which will not have any impact on temperatures or weather conditions,” said Skymet in its weather report.

The temperatures of Mumbai are expected to remain in the normal range. Maximums for Mumbai will be between 31 and 32 degrees and minimums will be between 25 and 26 degrees.

The weather agency said that the sky conditions of Mumbai are expected to remain sunny with few clouds, and there will be not much discomfort due to dry and sunny weather.

The monsoon from Mumbai will start withdrawing in the month of October only. There are still chances of few good spells of rains over Mumbai and suburbs during the third and fourth week of September.

IMD weather forecast

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said thunderstorm activities associated with lightning have been witnessed at many places in Maharashtra.

Thunderstorm activities associated with lightning in the afternoon, at many places in Maharashtra; Pune, parts of S Madhya Mah, Ghat areas, parts of Vidarbha and Kalyan etc since last 1 hr.

IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

