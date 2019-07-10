Mumbai rains: Monsoon to take a break after July 15

mumbai-rains

Weather agency Skymet predicted that monsoon is likely to take a break after July 15. Heavy rains will only be confined to the foothills of the Himalayas

Representational image

Monsoon has been lashing several parts of central India, the western coast and eastern India. It is now likely that monsoon will take a break after July 15, as per weather agency Skymet.

Jatin Singh, Managing Director, Skymet said in a company blog post on Tuesday, “The country is now heading towards break-monsoon conditions…Monsoon goes weak over most parts of the country and heavy rains are only confined to the foothills of Himalayas, right from Uttarakhand to northeast India. This is exactly how conditions will be, July 15 onward.”

See Photos: July downpour brings back memories of 2005 deluge

According to The Hindu, the break is triggered by a low-pressure system which is hovering over Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh is starting to fade away. This will result in a drastic decrease in the rains over the central parts of the country. A trough which passes through the Indo-Gangetic plains would also shift north towards the foothills of the Himalayas and hence lead to increased rains.

As per India Meteorological Department, “Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Western Himalayan Region, foothills of the Himalayas and northeastern states…scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely along the West coast and isolated to scattered rainfall over rest of the country.”

See Photos: Three hours, 122 mm rain floods city and Navi Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates