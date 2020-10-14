Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars, get set for showers to ruin your weekend

A deep depression that had formed over the Bay of Bengal and crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday around 6.30 am, is travelling towards Maharashtra as a low-pressure area. It is expected to cause moderate to heavy rainfall with one or two intense spells in the between October 14 and 16.

According to SkyMet Weather, parts of rural Maharashtra, especially Marathwada, are expected to receive increased rain activity Wednesday onwards. Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Solapur, Parbhani, and Nanded have all recorded moderate to intense rain activity over the last 24 hours. Vidarbha too is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at SkyMet Weather, said, "There may be moderate to heavy showers on October 14 and 15 in Mumbai and its suburbs and in parts of North Konkan and Goa. Rainfall over Mumbai and its suburbs is likely to continue between October 14 and 16."

Palawat classified the rainfall as 'unseasonal' for Mumbai. "Monsoon usually starts receding by October 8-9 in Mumbai. This rainfall is because of the weather system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is travelling in a westerly direction across Orissa, Telangana, Vidharbha, and Goa," he said. "The rainfall is expected to peak on October 14 night. After October 16, the weather system will travel towards Konkan. Some low-lying areas in the city might get flooded but the intensity won't be like the rains in July. Breaks of about an hour or two in between spells will allow the water to flow out."

IMD's Twitter's alert

On Tuesday evening, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) alerted on Twitter that Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri were experiencing "intense thunderstorm activity" which was likely to continue for the next three to four hours. It asked Mumbaikars to take care while returning home from work.

