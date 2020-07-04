Search

Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars share rain photos as heavy downpour continues in city

Updated: Jul 04, 2020, 18:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

As per IMD forecast, Mumbai city and suburbs are expected to receive intense to very intense spell of rainfall during the next few hours

Young girls splash water on their pet dogs as heavy rains lashes Mumbai. Picture/Ashish Rane
Young girls splash water on their pet dogs as heavy rains lashes Mumbai. Picture/Ashish Rane

As the city continues to witness heavy downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no water-logging was reported from Andheri subway, Hindmata and King Circle. While water-logging was reported at Dahisar Subway, the water has now receded. The civic body have deployed staff at Andheri Subway in case of any water logging.

Private weather agency Skymet's founder Jatin Singh said that there has been heavy rainfall in the northern parts of Mumbai today. In an earlier tweet, the Skymet director said that Juhu, Santacruz and Jogeshwari received moderate spells of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted has predicted an impact based forecast for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. As per the forecast, Mumbai city and suburbs is expected to receive intense to very intense spell of rainfall (3-5cm/hr) during the next three hours. The forecast further said that rainfall activity is likely to continue in the coming hours.

K S Hosalikar, IMD's Mumbai centre deputy director said that Mumbai suburbs and Thane already received more that 100 mm rains since morning 8.30 am on July 4. While Mumbai City received around 50+ mm of rainfall. Weather agency IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad stating that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely on Saturday in many places. Hosalikar also shared a beautful video which showed rainbow at the Gatway of India in South Mumbai.

Water-Logging-Hindmata
Continous downpour caused water-logging at Hindmata. Picture/Suresh Karkera

While heavy spells of rainfall continue to lash several parts of the city, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the heavy downpour.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Share your rain pictures using #MumbaiRainsWithMidday on Twitter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK