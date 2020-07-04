Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars share rain photos as heavy downpour continues in city

As the city continues to witness heavy downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no water-logging was reported from Andheri subway, Hindmata and King Circle. While water-logging was reported at Dahisar Subway, the water has now receded. The civic body have deployed staff at Andheri Subway in case of any water logging.

Private weather agency Skymet's founder Jatin Singh said that there has been heavy rainfall in the northern parts of Mumbai today. In an earlier tweet, the Skymet director said that Juhu, Santacruz and Jogeshwari received moderate spells of rainfall.

Mumbai suburbs and Thane already received more that 100 mm rains since morning 8.30 am 4 Jul. City side its around 50+ mm.

Very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall ( >200mm) forecasted for N Konkan including Mumbai in 24 hrs.

Entire west coast very active monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted has predicted an impact based forecast for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. As per the forecast, Mumbai city and suburbs is expected to receive intense to very intense spell of rainfall (3-5cm/hr) during the next three hours. The forecast further said that rainfall activity is likely to continue in the coming hours.

K S Hosalikar, IMD's Mumbai centre deputy director said that Mumbai suburbs and Thane already received more that 100 mm rains since morning 8.30 am on July 4. While Mumbai City received around 50+ mm of rainfall. Weather agency IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad stating that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely on Saturday in many places. Hosalikar also shared a beautful video which showed rainbow at the Gatway of India in South Mumbai.



Continous downpour caused water-logging at Hindmata. Picture/Suresh Karkera

While heavy spells of rainfall continue to lash several parts of the city, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the heavy downpour.

Heavy rains with low visibility at Koparkhairane. #MumbaiRainsWithMidday https://t.co/9uswPF7le3 — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 4, 2020

Hindmata flooded first time this season. So now we can declare famous Mumbai monsoon has arrived. Intermittent Extremely heavy rains to continue next 72.#MumbaiRains #RainUpdate #MumbaiRainsWithMidday @PMOIndia — Dhanshree Kondkar (@DhanshreeDK1) July 3, 2020

