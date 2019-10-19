Mumbai rains: No deaths due to monsoon diseases in city this month

Spelling good news for the city, the monsoon diseases did not claim any lives this month. While in October last year, two deaths were reported due to Dengue and one due to Malaria, civic body's data indicates that there were no deaths until October 15 this year.

Civic officials, however, noted that due to the heavy rains the city received this year, number of cases of leptospirosis, malaria, Hepatitis are higher this year. On the other hand, the number of cases of Dengue, gastrointestinal diseases and HINI have reduced. More cases were reported in areas in M East (Govandi, Shivaji Nagar), K West (Andheri), L (Kurla), G North (Dadar) and P North (Malad) wards.

Civic officials said that as part of their preventive measures, all dispensaries have been asked to start treatment and give required medicines to patients with fever to tackle possible cases of leptospirosis and gastro. "We are taken up active surveillance at the community level to identify the cases early so that complications are prevented," said a civic official.

