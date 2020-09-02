Mumbai Rains: No significant weather activity over city, suburbs for a week

Now weather of Mumbai will go dry for at least next week

Mumbai has seen a significant decrease in rain activities after August 30. However, on and off light rain to very light rain are going on in isolated pockets of Mumbai and suburbs. During the last 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 11 mm and the Colaba observatory recorded 3 mm of rain.

The private weather agency Skymet said that the weather systems which were enhancing the rain activities over Mumbai and the suburbs have weakened. “Cyclonic circulation generated from the low-pressure area that persisted over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining South Pakistan have also faded away,” said Skymet in its weather report.

The weather agency ruled out any significant weather activity over Mumbai and suburbs in terms of rain or thundershower.

“Now the weather of Mumbai will go dry for at least next week or so. During this period, there may be isolated light rain in Mumbai because of the localised weather activity,” said the private weather agency.

“We do not expect any significant weather activity over Mumbai for at least the next week, the weather will remain sunny with partly cloudy sky conditions. The temperatures in Mumbai may also increase marginally leading to sultry weather conditions over the city,” added Skymet.

The withdrawal date of monsoon from Mumbai was September 29 but now it has been revised to October 8 with effect from 2020. Therefore, it can be said that the withdrawal of monsoon is far from Mumbai and suburbs. “Although we do not expect heavy to very heavy rains to lash Mumbai and adjoining areas in the coming days but on and off rains will occur until the end of September,” the report stated.

IMD weather forecast

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said the latest satellite indicate almost clear sky over Maharashtra.

Latest satellite cloud top temperature CTT indicates almost clear sky over Maharashtra now.

East coast and southern peninsula very cloudy... pic.twitter.com/eSxyYCcSSv — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 1, 2020

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded maximum temperature of 30.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.8 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

