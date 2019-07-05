Mumbai Rains: Now, Central Railway to use drones to assess Mithi river's flooding level

mumbai-rains

The drones will be flown over the Mithi river to assess the situation and prevent a recurrence.

Engineers racing against time to repair the trains affected in the recent downpour

Two days after an overflowing Mithi river brought the suburban rail services to a halt, the Central Railway has planned to put a fleet of drones into action from Friday morning to assess the water body's flooding level and other parametres.

A total of 60 trains were affected due to waterlogging on the tracks. However, after intense repair and restoration work, the services resumed on Thursday. Speaking to mid-day, a senior divisional official said, "The drones will be flown over Mithi river to assess the situation and prevent a recurrence. The original plan was to use them from Thursday, but due to the rains it could not be done. Services were pretty normal today."

Speaking about the damages and the quick restoration work, he said the Mumbai division had to change electro-pneumatic brake units of 45 12-car trains, grease axle boxes of 19 local trains and re-seal traction motors of 32 trains. He further said that staff and officials worked round the clock and ensured that all of it was done in record time.

According to information, a total of 230 track circuits, 15 track magnets and 53 points were submerged during the July 2 floods. In addition to this, mud-pumping had to be done at 18 locations and 70 kms of waterlogged track had to be inspected. After the water receded, point machines at 53 points and defective equipment of 230 track circuits were replaced, the official added.

