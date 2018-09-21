Mumbai Rains: Odisha cyclone to bring rain to city, Maharashtra

mumbai-rains

Sunday, incidentally, would see massive crowds in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra as people flock to water bodies for Ganpati visarjan

The developing cyclone off the coast of Odisha will bring heavy to moderate showers in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, an IMD official said on Thursday. The official said the state's Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, will receive isolated downpours Saturday onwards. Sunday, incidentally, would see massive crowds in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra as people flock to water bodies for visarjan.

"The developments on the east coast of India are of a cyclone. This has brought more moisture and will end with heavy showers in the Vidarbha region from Saturday onwards," A K Srivastava, head of Climate Monitoring and Analysis Group, IMD, Pune said. "There will be an isolated downpour in the Konkan, including Mumbai," he said.

