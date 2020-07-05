Mumbai Rains: Part of road caves in due to heavy downpour in Thane

A man is seen wearing a mask and crossing a street in Dhobi Talao during heavy rains. Picture/Bipin Kokate

Due to incessant rainfall for the third consecutive day on Sunday, a part of Khartan road, near Sheetla temple in Thane West caved in. No injuries were reported.

A crater has developed in the middle of the concrete road. After receiving the information, senior officials rushed to the area and the road was closed for traffic. The work of filling the road has started.

Maharashtra: Part of Khartan road, near Sheetla temple in Thane West caved in today. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/L6jM5n58a4 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

“The Khartan Road opposite Thane College caved in around 11.30 on Sunday. A small crater has developed on the surface while a patch of 20 feet base course of the road beneath the top layer has flown into the nullah. The road is above a nullah and near to the creek, thus due to the force of the water it caved in. It is a Ultra White Thin Topping (UTWT) road,” Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), told Hindustan Times.

Thane continued to receive heavy rainfall since Saturday. It witnessed around 80 mm rainfall since Sunday morning, while on Saturday 377 mm rainfall was recorded.

On Saturday, two incidents of wall collapse were also reported in Thane. No casualties were reported in both these incidents, an official said.

A 12-feet wall collapsed near Khetale Garden in Hajuri area due to heavy downpour, while a six-feet wall in Azad Nagar also came crashing, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Meanwhile, a portion of the first floor of a building collapsed due to heavy rains, and the remaining structure was also weak, the official said.

Meanwhile, as torrential rainfall lashed in Mumbai, complaints of waterlogging were reported from several areas, including Hindmata, Dadar TT, Byculla, King Circle, and Dharavi. Responding to the complaints, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers opened main holes in several places to clear the water.

The BMC's disaster management cell also received 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, but nobody was injured in the incidents.

