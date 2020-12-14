Mumbai Rains: Parts of city, neighbouring areas receive unseasonal showers

For the fourth day in a row, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received light to moderate showers on Monday. Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Palghar, and Raigad regions have been receiving rain.

KS Hosalikar, head of India Meteorological Department (Mumbai), tweeted, "Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light rains in the last six hours at most places as seen from rainfall monitoring networks with yellow and green spots.”

“Cloudy sky over Mumbai and around, expected to open up in later part of the day,” he added.

14 Dec, Rainy Morning ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§

Mumbai, Thane and NM received light rains in last 6 hrs at most places as seen from rainfall monitoring network with yellow and green spots. Please see the legends for range.

Cloudy sky over Mumbai & around, expected to open up in later part of the day pic.twitter.com/SnqzwiOyRz — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 14, 2020

Nashik Bhivandi Road today morningðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§

Take care of slippery roads.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Poor visibility...Drive slow in Mumbai and Thane too please.

Its raining with mod intensity. pic.twitter.com/IIleCE1UkH — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 14, 2020

Hosalikar further said that movement of clouds towards the coast along with intensification as seen from radar. “Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar Raigad recd moderate rains in last 3,4 hrs,” he tweeted.

14 Dec Radar Updates.

Movement of clouds towards the coast along with intensification as seen from Radar. Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar Raigad recd moderate rains in last 3,4 hrs. Early morning going to office, pl watch for Weather updates. Please take care.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/e8JHoo4Ivg — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 14, 2020

Latest satellite image indicating cloudyness over North Konkan region. Light to mod rains expected to continue for next 3,4 hrs.

There could be traffic jams, poor visibility.. Drive slowly as roads could be wet.

Its raining Mumbai Thane around too. pic.twitter.com/tT8KLchfCn — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 14, 2020

According to the IMD forecast, the weather will be cloudy with thunderstorms for the next 48 hours.

