Search

Mumbai Rains: Parts of city, neighbouring areas receive unseasonal showers

Updated: 14 December, 2020 09:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

According to IMD forecast, the weather will be cloudy with thunderstorms for the next 48 hours

Light showers in Mumbai
Light showers in Mumbai

For the fourth day in a row, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas received light to moderate showers on Monday. Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Palghar, and Raigad regions have been receiving rain.

KS Hosalikar, head of India Meteorological Department (Mumbai), tweeted, "Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light rains in the last six hours at most places as seen from rainfall monitoring networks with yellow and green spots.”

“Cloudy sky over Mumbai and around, expected to open up in later part of the day,” he added.

Hosalikar further said that movement of clouds towards the coast along with intensification as seen from radar. “Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar Raigad recd moderate rains in last 3,4 hrs,” he tweeted.

According to the IMD forecast, the weather will be cloudy with thunderstorms for the next 48 hours.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 14 December, 2020 09:03 IST

Tags

mumbai rainsmumbai weathermumbaimumbai newsindian meteorological department

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK