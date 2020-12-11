Mumbai Rains: Parts of city, Thane and Palghar receive light showers; cloudy weather to last 2 days
IMD Mumbai said that generally expect a cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thundershowers for the next 48 hours
Mumbai and its adjoining areas Thane, Palghar and Raigad received light showers on Friday morning, bringing relief from sultry weather.
India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said the latest satellite image indicated clouds over the west coast and over North Konkan.
He added that there is a low-pressure area in SE and adjoining SW Arabian Sea.
Mumbai radar capturing beautiful sequence of cloud formation & its movements over N Konkan area today morning, in last 3 hrs. Though the intensity is not much, but has potential to give TSðÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ in these areas.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 11, 2020
Palghar Thane Mumbai Raigad Harnai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ© possible
à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤³à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ pic.twitter.com/k7NsKvbtoE
Latest Satellite image indicating clouds over N Madhya Mah & adjoining, Konkan. Low pressure area in SE & near SW Arabian Sea with clouds extending frm it— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 11, 2020
Also there is interaction of westerlies & easterlies around N Mah region. So possibilities of light-mod RF with mod TS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ pic.twitter.com/vYUNzpdkaz
10 Dec Mrning:Mumbai& around light drizzle,rains at isol places in last 12 hrs. Dahanu,Palghar,Mumbai-3 mm, Thane, Panvel, Harnai, Panajim- 22.6mm & at few places ovr Konkan— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 11, 2020
F/C:Cloudy sky ovr Konkan region & parts of Madhya Mah with possibility of light rains/drizzle@RMC_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/J5zlMTK0Sb
#MumbaiRains |#Mumbai, #Thane, #NaviMumbai and #Palghar receive rainfall on Friday morning— Mid Day (@mid_day) December 11, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂ¥ Sameer Markande pic.twitter.com/r9pcSzScZ2
On Thursday, Mumbai recorded the second highest minimum temperature in the last 10 years at 24 degrees Celsius.
