Search

Mumbai Rains: Parts of city, Thane and Palghar receive light showers; cloudy weather to last 2 days

Updated: 11 December, 2020 11:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

IMD Mumbai said that generally expect a cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thundershowers for the next 48 hours

Light showers in Mumbai. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Light showers in Mumbai. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai and its adjoining areas Thane, Palghar and Raigad received light showers on Friday morning, bringing relief from sultry weather.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) deputy-director of meteorology, KS Hosalikar, said the latest satellite image indicated clouds over the west coast and over North Konkan.

He added that there is a low-pressure area in SE and adjoining SW Arabian Sea.

IMD Mumbai said that generally expect a cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thundershowers for the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded the second highest minimum temperature in the last 10 years at 24 degrees Celsius.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 11 December, 2020 10:31 IST

Tags

mumbai rainsmumbai weathermumbaimumbai newsindian meteorological department

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK