Mumbai Rains: Parts of city witness moderate showers

On Monday weather will be cloudy and intermittent showers are expected in Mumbai. File pic/Satej Shinde

While a significant amount of rainfall was expected in the city and surrounding areas from Sunday as per the forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, records show a different picture. Even though several places across the city witnessed moderate showers on Sunday, no significant rain activity was witnessed. While suburbs recorded rainfall of 27 mm, the city recorded only 2.2 mm.

After a few initial showers, the monsoon quite disappeared from the city. But, after a long lull, IMD Mumbai had predicted significant rain activity from Sunday citing favourable conditions.

However, the city is expected to get good rainfall in days to come. The weathermen had also issued a Yellow warning for Mumbai and surrounding areas suggesting thunderstorm and lightning along with rainfall.

However, only a few areas witnessed heavy winds on late Saturday night. According to the forecast for Monday, the city is likely to see moderate rainfall with a cloudy sky.

"As per the forecast, the state received widespread rainfall with thunderstorms at many places. In Mumbai too the rain activity with thunderstorm picked up on late Saturday night and significant rainfall activity was observed mainly in eastern suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan among all. On Monday too, weather will be cloudy and intermittent showers are expected in Mumbai," tweeted K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Indian MET Department, Mumbai.

