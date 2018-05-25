Mumbai Rains: Light drizzle in parts of the city brings relief from heat

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the city might experience scattered rainfall for the next few days due to cyclone Mekunu



Representational Image

The skies in Mumbai have been overcast for the past few days and everyone is hoping for some rain to help beat the scorching heat. Today spells of sporadic light drizzle were witnessed in parts of the city and as per the Indian Meteorological Department, the city might continue to experience scattered rainfall due to cyclone Mekunu, which hit the Yemeni island of Socotra, causing severe flooding and damage.

As per IMD, rain and thundershowers are expected in isolated areas of Maharashtra and the Konkan coast for the next three days. The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea as high-speed winds are expected over the next few days. The Konkan region of Maharashtra will get a few showers in the next few days and some isolated places in Konkan will receive rain, but the rest of Maharashtra will have no impact, the official said.



Cloudy weather at Marine Drive. Pic/ Atul Kamble

While the cyclone is now said to be quite far away from India, as per the IMD, the western coast of the country could experience some rain. The official added that even though the Mekunu cyclone has moved away from the Indian coast it is likely to lead to some heavy spells of showers in the western coast.

According to India Meteorological department's bulletin, scatted low or medium clouds with embedded weak to moderate convection were seen over Maharashtra and Goa on the morning of 26 May. Today, a few places did see some light drizzle which sent the Twitterati into a tizzy! Here’re some interesting tweets.

The weather forecast:

Onset of Monsoon over Kerala likely to spectacular with Very heavy rains around 28th May. Followed by same intensity over Karnataka after couple of days, very heavy rains especially for Coastal Karnataka. #MonsoonIsComing

— Mumbai Weather (@IndianWeather_) May 25, 2018

Here's what you can expect

To those asking, some drops of rains and light drizzle possible next few days but any significant measurable #MumbaiRains likely to be from 29-30th May.

— Mumbai Weather (@IndianWeather_) May 25, 2018

And, the excitement that comes with the first showers in Mumbai

And it #drizzles! #Monsoon, you're nearly a month early this year! Is there a secret plan you're hiding for the global weather? #mumbaiRains #mixedFeelings #Mumbai

— Saurabh Kumar (@saurabhkm) May 25, 2018

